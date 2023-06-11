Media | Viking Line’s CEO justifies the cancellation of Nya Åland’s ads: “Our ads look a bit strange in this context”

The shipping company canceled all its announcements in New Åland after critical articles. CEO Jan Hanses does not see the case as dramatic.

Shipping company CEO of Viking Line Jan Hanses considers it contradictory to publish advertisements in the same magazine whose articles speculate about the company’s activities.

On Sunday, Hanses answered HS’s questions about why the shipping company Viking Line canceled its pre-arranged announcements Nya in Åland. All announcements scheduled for a year ahead were canceled after the newspaper had published two articles critical of the company’s operations.

“We are not opposed to writing based on critical facts, on the contrary, but we see it as a bit ambivalent to publish our advertisements in the same magazine that speculates about our operations, writes gossip-based claims about our personnel policy, and gladly misinterprets statements”, Hanses reasons in his statement provided by the company’s communications department.

“Our ads look a little strange in this context.”

Viking Line announced that he was withdrawing his announcement the same morning when Nya Åland’s editorial had once again discussed the current business model of shipping companies and the future after tax free sales.

Editor-in-chief of Nya Åland published in Mariehamn Anna Björkroos previously described Viking Line’s decision as disheartening and even unreasonable.

“Viking Line is a large, listed company and a power user in Åland. It should withstand scrutiny, discussion and criticism,” said Björkroos.

According to Björkroos, the shipping industry and its relationship with Åland’s tax freedom is currently an active topic of conversation in Åland. People are very interested and even worried about the future of Åland shipping companies and especially Viking Line.

Viking Line left only the ship route schedules published on the back page of its announcements. Nya Åland has now left those squares in its magazine empty to the amazement of readers.

Hans emphasizes that there is no drama associated with the cancellation of Viking Line’s announcements.

“Furthermore, we were the only shipping company that still published schedules on the last page of the newspaper every day. It doesn’t get more dramatic than this.”

Hanses emphasizes that the company constantly reviews its notification decisions.

“We did it again as summer approached.”

According to Hanses, Viking Line reduced its newspaper advertising to a minimum during the pandemic and switched to mainly using its own digital channels.

“We have returned to newspaper advertising, but not to the same extent. In contrast to this, in Åland’s local newspapers, we have reported quite a lot compared to other newspapers,” explains Hanses.

Björkroos stated earlier that New Åland has no reason for self-censorship in the future.

“The purpose of editorials is to spark discussion, and of course you don’t have to agree with them. Our opinion section is always open to those who want to share their opinion,” he reminded.

In its editorials that angered the shipping company, Nya Åland referred to, among other things, stories from former employees about harsh and merciless personnel policies, top-down management and general greed.

“And even if you don’t trust what the former employees say (they may be dissatisfied for private reasons), there is a clear model of how Jahti is managed. Despite everything, the golden rule has been: Dividends above all,” wrote Nya Åland.

The newspaper also criticized the company’s insufficient investments in environmentally friendly ships and the neglect of local traffic.