Media | Viking Line canceled its announcement in New Åland after critical articles, the editor-in-chief thinks the decision is “unreasonable”

The shipping company’s advertisement in the newspaper had been agreed for a year ahead. All announcements were cancelled, only the schedules on the back page remained.

Shipping company Viking Line canceled its advertising in New Åland for the time being after the magazine had published two critical articles about the company.

Nya Åland is a news media published in Mariehamn. Viking Line had agreed on advertisements in the newspaper for a year ahead, but everything has now been cancelled.

Viking Line announced that it would cancel the announcements the same morning, when Nya Åland’s editorial had once again discussed the current business model of shipping companies and the future after tax free sales.

New Åland editor-in-chief Anna Björkroos describes by email to HS that Viking Line’s decision is depressing and even unreasonable.

“Viking Line is a large, listed company and a power user in Åland. It should withstand scrutiny, discussion and criticism,” Björkroos says in his message.

According to Björkroos, the shipping industry and its relationship with Åland’s tax freedom is currently an active topic of conversation in Åland. People are very interested and even worried about the future of Åland shipping companies and especially Viking Line.

“The purpose of editorials is to spark discussion, and of course you don’t have to agree with them. Our opinion section is always open to those who want to share their opinion. Viking Line had all the opportunities to respond and tell how they think things are,” Björkroos laments.

OF THE VIKING LINE Interviewed by Nya Åland managing director Jan Hanses did not directly confirm that the magazine’s critical writings had anything to do with the cancellation of the announcements.

In Hansen’s opinion, the magazine has drawn its own conclusions from the context. He was asked if the company uses financial pressure to punish media that write critically about it.

“We use advertising as a tool in the way we consider it to be the most effective,” answered Hanses.

Huvudstadsbladet in the interview Björkroos said he was surprised by Viking Line’s reaction.

“To be honest, I am depressed that such a large and traditional company, which wields power in the Åland community, reacts this way,” says Björkroos.

“When you think about the content of the editorials, this is an unreasonable reaction.”

Viking Line left only the ship route schedules published on the back page of its announcements. Nya Åland has now left those squares in its magazine empty to the amazement of readers.

Björkroos stated to Huvudstadsbladet that there is no reason for self-censorship in the future.

HS has not reached a representative of Viking Line to comment on the case.