Media | Vice Media is preparing for sale, the value of the media company collapsed

A group of creditors has made an offer worth about 225 million dollars for the company. In 2017, the value of the company was estimated at 5.7 billion dollars.

Online media Vice Media Group is applying for a procedure that could be compared to corporate restructuring in Finland.

Vice Media filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday. The purpose is to sell the company to its creditors.

Vice Media’s creditor consortium has made an offer worth approximately $225 million for the company’s assets and material liabilities. The amount corresponds to approximately EUR 207 million. The consortium includes Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital.

Consortium refers to a temporary association of organizations.

Within the scope of the offer, it is possible that competing offers will appear.

“We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months,” said the CEOs Bruce Dixon and Joseph Lokhandwala Bloomberg’s by.

According to its announcement, the company has assets and liabilities worth between 0.5 and 1 billion dollars.

Bloomberg’s according to Vice Media’s difficulties show what kind of challenges digital media companies face when advertisers reduce their advertising in an uncertain economic situation and move it to, for example, Tiktok.

Vice managed to get a $450 million investment in 2017 from venture capital firm TPG. At that time, it estimated the value of the company to be 5.7 billion dollars, or at the current exchange rate, approximately 5.2 billion euros.

Vice originated from a Canadian punk magazine founded almost 30 years ago.

Served as CEO of the company in February Nancy Dubuc said he was leaving his position. In April, the company said it would cut more than a hundred jobs.

