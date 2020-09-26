After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the link of drugs in the case was connected, then the investigation team got involved in investigating every aspect. The Narcotics Control Bureau team questioned Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone for about five and a half hours on Saturday in the drugs case. On the other hand, one thing to note is that while reaching the office of NCB or returning from there, the media persons even chase the vehicles of the people. The police is now planning to take strict action in such cases.Mumbai Police’s DCP Zone One Sangram Singh Nishandar said, “Today (Saturday), we have seen that many vehicles of media persons chase those who are called for questioning.” These vehicles will be seized because in this disaster, along with the media persons, who have been called for questioning and the lives of common people are also in danger.

Confess to chat but …

Amidst all this, it is important that Deepika returned to her house Prabhadevi after facing a lot of questions of NCB for nearly six hours on Saturday. The NCB has recorded Deepika’s statement. Deepika is now contacting her legal team. On the other hand, NCB is also not satisfied with Deepika’s statement. In October 2017, Deepika has confessed to chatting with her manager Karishma Prakash, but has refused to buy or buy drugs.