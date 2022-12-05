Monday, December 5, 2022
Media | Uutissuomalainen: Marin’s staff complained about Seiska’s story to the Public Word Council

December 5, 2022
December 5, 2022
in World Europe
The complaint concerns an article published by Seiska on September 9.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) the staff has complained about Seiska-lehti’s story to the Public Word Council (JSN), said News Finn.

Uutissuomalai was told by JSN that the complaint arrived at the council on Monday. The complaint is reported to have the Prime Minister’s consent.

Complaint concerns the article published by Seiska on September 9. Seiska said that Marini, who participated in the Flow festival in August, was originally supposed to fly to Oslo on the Sunday morning of the festival weekend, but the prime minister was not seen on the flight at that time.

In Seikka’s story, it was implied that the reason for the shift in the morning flight might have been to celebrate at the Flow festival.

Stop corrected his story later on the day of publication. Among other things, the information that the canceled flight was a morning flight was corrected.

Marin’s special assistant told STT on the day of publication that the prime minister had no intention of going to Oslo on Sunday morning.

