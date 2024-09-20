Media | Uusi Jutu’s crowdfunding goal was broken – more is needed to reach “Plus minus zero”.

Media|Uuis Jutu’s crowdfunding campaign broke in less than four days.

In spring The crowd-restriction campaign started on Tuesday by the established journalism startup Uuiden Jutu reached the targeted number of 5,000 pre-subscribers, i.e. founding members, on Friday evening a little after 19:00.

“Awesome, yes!”

One of the founders Antti Pikkanen does not hide his enthusiasm. And why should it – crowdfunding is supposed to last a month, but the goal was reached in just under four days.

What What happens next in relation to the new thing?

“The decision to establish the media has been made, so there is no doubt that we will start publishing in January 2025. It was tied to this goal of 5,000 advance subscribers,” says Pikkanen.

The decision has been made by the board of Uuis Jutu. Next, we will start recruiting employees for the publication.

According to Pikkanen, according to the current plans, the number of people at Uuiden Jutu would be around 25 people at the turn of the year. There are almost 20 of them journalists.

New thing will start publishing daily journalism from the beginning of January.

“According to the current plans, we will publish two slightly larger articles every day. In addition to them, we publish a news summary compiled by the editor in the morning. In the afternoon, there will be a slightly longer news podcast-type program that goes deeper into one topic at a time,” says Pikkanen.

According to him, the contents are both listenable and readable.

“More detailed plans will be discussed next week or the week after that. The campaign will be open there until October 17, which means that members will still be included at the same price, because the demand has been so great.”

According to Pikkanen, the current calculations assume that there are a good 15,000 members in total, so that Uusi Juttu is financially viable.

“Or that we are plus or minus zero.”

According to Pikkanen, 5,000 pre-subscribers guarantee that Uuiden Jutu’s current main owner, the Danish company Zetland, will invest more in the publication. Pikkanen cannot say about the sums to be invested, and according to him, neither can Zetland.

“But the investments are such that we can run an organization of this size, because of course 5,000 members is not enough to pay the salaries of 25 people.”

Zetland is currently the majority owner of Uuiden Jutu and exercises control over the company. The other four founders of the publication, i.e. Pikkasen, Olli Seurilla, Jussi Sippola and Wind in Hongisto also has shares in the company.

At this stage, Pikkanen will not reveal the size of the shares either.

“Even though there’s nothing to hide in them anyway.”

Correction on 20 September 2024 at 20:35. Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the article, Uusi Juttu does not only publish two larger stories every day, but in addition to them, it publishes a news summary in the morning and a news podcast in the afternoon.