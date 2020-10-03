The condition of Donald Trump infected with coronavirus worsened, he developed a cough and fever, reports Vanity Fair.

The publication also reports that the wife of the American president has no symptoms. The presidential administration is concerned about the health of the 74-year-old Trump.

The White House confirmed that the head of state has symptoms of the disease, but they called them “mild”, writes RIA News citing Trump spokesman Kayleigh Makinani. She added that the president is working hard.

Earlier, an expert assessed the condition of Trump, who was ill with coronavirus. According to the specialist, a latent coronavirus infection has formed in the body of the American leader. At the same time, the expert urged to wait for further manifestations of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Prior to that, Trump said that he and his wife were diagnosed with a new coronavirus. The head of the United States switched to a remote mode of work, while refusing to temporarily transfer his powers to Vice President Michael Pence.