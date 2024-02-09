Media | Trendi is ending its paper magazine

The trend changes to digital media in March.

Women's magazine Trendi ends its paper version and continues as a digital medium.

Publisher of Trend, director of media business at A-lehti Anna Ruohonen tells about it in a statement sent to the media.

“Trendi, the media for style, beauty and wise women, will take a new form as digital media in March – Trendi will therefore move completely to where the majority of its audience already is, and has been for a long time,” the statement begins.

“Even now, Trend's digital content reaches many times the audience compared to the printed magazine. The task of the media is to serve the public: Trend's public can be reached through digital channels.”

In social screenshots of the e-mail message addressed to Trend's subscribers have been shared in the media. The message states that the last paper Trend will be published on March 13 and will be replaced by a free newsletter.

Ruohonen's statement says that digi-Trendi offers, among other things, “interesting personal stories that you can watch or listen to”.

There will also be articles about beauty, working life and money. Trend's target group is said to consist of “mainly 25-45-year-old city dwellers interested in self-development”.

The change has no personnel impact, but Trend's management will continue working with digi-Trend.

Magazines have been in trouble for a long time and several have been discontinued over the years. For example, in 2021 A-lehdet stopped the youth magazine Demin.

However, Ruohonen says in his statement that A-lehdet still believes in magazine media and invests in its development.

In 2022, Trend's digital content moved from its own website to the new eeva.fi website, under which the digital content of the A-magazines Eeva and Kauneus ja Terveys have also been gathered.

Trendi magazine was founded in 1989 and its current editor-in-chief is Mari Karsikas.