Media | Tidying guru Marie Kondo stopped decluttering, and it became news around the world

Tidying guru Marie Kondo said that she has given up on constantly cleaning her home.

“My house is a mess, but the way I spend my time is right for me right now and at this stage in my life,” Kondo said in a webinar promoting her latest book, says The Washington Post.

The statement made headlines and was widely reported around the world. That’s how they took it american media, the British The Guardian, Germany’s Der Spiegel, Spain’s El Pais than French Le Monde and Swedish Dagens Nyheter.

Kondo said that he “sort of gave up” on constantly cleaning his home. She said that after the birth of her third child, she no longer prioritized the constant tidying of her home. Instead, she says these days she values ​​the time she spends with her children more.

Condo rose to global popularity with his life management guide published in 2015 KonMari – The life-changing magic of cleaning (Bazaar).

He has published numerous life management guides related to cleanliness and his Konmari cleaning method has been made into a television program.

Kondo’s latest book Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life (Ten Speed ​​Press) introduces the Japanese concept of Kurashi.

Kurashi, loosely translated, means a way of life or an ideal way of spending time.

In his new book, Kondo encourages looking at tidiness from a broader perspective than before, as an arrangement of things and a rhythm of life that brings joy to everyone.