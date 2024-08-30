Saturday, August 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media | There was an uproar about sensitivity readers, even though almost nothing is known about the profession – Now they themselves tell what the job is about and how much it pays

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Media | There was an uproar about sensitivity readers, even though almost nothing is known about the profession – Now they themselves tell what the job is about and how much it pays
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lyyra Virtanen and Sophia Wekesa think that sensitivity reading is a misunderstood job. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

There has been debate in the public about whether the work of a sensitivity reader can threaten artistic freedom or freedom of speech. According to the sensitivity readers themselves, their work is about something completely different than censorship.

JThis summer, a new title has spoken in the public debate: sensitivity reader. It is, for example, a representative of a minority group who evaluates the treatment of his own reference group in works, such as books or TV shows.

For example, a reporter Sanna Ukkola has presented In Iltalehti’s column concerns about whether the use of sensitivity readers can lead to censorship or overly cautious treatment of certain topics. Ukkola has been critical of, for example, the fact that Yleisradio has used sensitivity readers in its productions.

#Media #uproar #sensitivity #readers #profession #job #pays

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Video: Israeli army kills Gush Etzion attack perpetrator

Video: Israeli army kills Gush Etzion attack perpetrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]