Media | The world’s most popular Disney streaming service will start in Finland in two weeks – This is the offer for the autumn season

Disney + has already garnered 60 million customers worldwide, and the service’s highlights include Star Wars, Marvel’s Heroes, and Disney’s entire family of movies.

Finland the streaming market will heat up in two weeks when Disney + starts here on September 15th. The entertainment giant unveiled its program selection on Thursday and told when the service’s highlights will be on view.

The biggest success of the service has been the first act Star Wars-TV series The Mandalorian. Although the series has been published all over the world a long time ago, it is published in Finland every week. Two episodes will be released on September 15, followed by a new episode of the series every Friday. Immediately after that, on October 30, the second season of the series begins.

Disney + Nordic Director Hans van Rijn spoke remotely at the service launch. “There is a lot going on in Finland From Star Wars, maybe Joonas Suotamo due to ”, referring to the Finn, who is in the latest Star Wars featured a hairy Chewbacca character in the films.

Apparently, for reasons of distribution agreements, just about everything Star Wars However, films are not immediately available in Finland. The Last Jedi will not be available until the end of October. Other Star Wars movies and series, too The Clone Wars the new seventh season of the animation series, will be released immediately on September 15th.

In the Mulan film, the main role is played by Yifei Liu.­

Autumn season the biggest movie premiere on the service has been starred Mulan. It will be released on December 4th. Due to the coronary situation, the film will not be released in cinemas at all.

A popular Broadway musical Hamilton filming will be available as soon as the service begins.

Disney advertises prominently The Simpsons as one of the attractions of its service. The series has been produced by Disney’s former rival 21st Century Fox, which Disney bought in early 2019 for $ 71 billion.

Disney + features Disney and Pixar productions, Star Wars and Marvel movies and series, and National Geographic productions. The service already has more than 60 million subscribers worldwide.

According to Van Rijn, there are now an average of two streaming subscriptions in Nordic households. “We believe there is room for one more.”