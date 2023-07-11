Media | The suspended BBC presenter also sent messages to another young person

The BBC’s predicament deepened on Tuesday, when another young adult said he had received messages from the broadcaster’s host.

Britain’s the turmoil surrounding the public broadcasting company took another turn on Tuesday evening. The Sun magazine reported last week that a male BBC presenter would have paid around 41,000 euros for sexually suggestive images to a young person who was still underage at the time.

Tuesday The BBC reported, that the same presenter has also sent disturbing messages to another young adult. According to the BBC, the second young person in the story is over 20 years old.

A young adult who contacted the BBC news department said that the presenter had approached her through a dating app. He said that he hinted to the man that he would reveal his identity online. The presenter had responded with insulting, low-style messages.

The BBC’s news department says it has verified that the messages were sent from a phone number belonging to the presenter. The presenter has not responded to the BBC news service’s request for comment on Tuesday.

I snarled A lawyer for the first, now 20-year-old, said on Monday night that The Sun’s claims that the BBC presenter bought sexual images from a minor were “rubbish”.

They talk about it, among other things The Guardian, The Times and BBC.

“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or illegal has occurred between our boss and the BBC presenter and the allegations in The Sun are rubbish,” the lawyers’ letter to the broadcaster says.

The Sun’s claims are based on information received from the youngster’s mother. The newspaper says that it stands behind its story, and in addition, according to its words, it has evidence to support the mother’s claims.

The mother has told The Sun that she approached the BBC about the matter in May.

The BBC has said that the identity of the young person is not known to the company, and the broadcasting company has not talked to the young person. According to their words, the public broadcasting company has also not been allowed to see The Sun’s evidence.

Britain’s the media have not released the host’s name, as they are afraid of being sued in a defamation case.

In the past, the courts have taken a stand in, for example, defamation and privacy protection cases. With these decisions, the threshold for publishing a suspect’s name has risen very high in England and Wales.

However, this has not stopped the guessing game on social media about the host’s identity. The end result is, among other things, that several male BBC presenters have had to shoot down claims spreading on social media that they are the presenter in question.

The Greater London Police Service has said that it is not currently investigating the allegations. Detectives met with BBC representatives on Monday morning, and they are also having further discussions about the case.

the BBC director general Tim Davie the Minister of Culture also discussed the case by Lucy Frazer with and assured him that the public broadcaster would continue to investigate the case.

Several ministers have also expressed their own positions on the case. For example, the Minister of Justice Alex Chalk said the BBC should have axed the presenter as soon as the allegations came to light.

“As soon as such serious and worrying allegations were made and they came to the attention of the BBC, I would have expected them to decide to shelve. But I don’t know the exact facts and I think it’s important not to speculate [tapauksesta]to be fair to all parties,” Chalk said in an interview with BBC Radio 4.