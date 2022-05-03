Media | The story of HS’s editors Are you Perttu Nousiainen? was awarded as the Story of the Year at the Grand Journalist Award Gala

The gala will be held on Tuesday evening at Sanomatalo Mediator.

The year 2021 The winners of the Grand Prize for Journalists will be announced tonight in Helsinki at Sanomatalo Mediator.

The award is Finland’s most significant annual recognition for journalism.

The purpose of the competition is to promote good journalism and strengthen the position of the responsible Finnish media, and the basis for winning is a major journalistic act during the year preceding the announcement of the award.

The award categories are traditionally Story of the Year, Journalist Act of the Year, Journalist Boss of the Year and Journalist of the Year.

The Journalist of the Year was awarded first. The prize was won Jussi Jormanainen, Pekka Laine, Olli Laine and JP Pulkkinen Broadcasting Politics-Finlandseries.

More than a hundred politicians were interviewed for the ten episodes of the series, and it also dealt with the human aspects of politicians, for example.

With Pekka Laine, the author of the series, in this time of reacting from zero to a hundred, it would be useful to think about what this is all about and calm down to think about things from different starting points.

Read more: Alexander Stubb reveals that he did not like to be prime minister, and Paavo Väyrynen admits that he made mistakes: Yle’s new series shows the human side of politicians

The other candidates for the Journalistic Act of the Year were Anne Leppäjärvi and Reetta Nousiainen Haaga-Helia’s journalistic training for immigrants and Johanna Vehkoo from the book Lawsuit.

The thing of the year category were won by suppliers Marko Junkkari, Tommi Nieminen and photographer Sami Kero About Helsingin Sanomat Are you Perttu Nousiainen?

In the broadcast, Marjo Junkkari wondered how there are money machines near the parties that are not about idea but greed..

The other candidates were Jarno Liski Iltalehti’s State Audit Office’s discussion of VTV and Satu Kakkori and Katri Nieminen About Central Finland with a story related to the sale of the Jyväskylä waterworks.

The head of STT’s 24-hour editorial office is nominated for the Boss of the Year award Laura Kolu, made a long career in supervisory positions, now leading an outreach Timo Paunonen Director of Ilta-Sanomat and Turku Sanomat’s sports editorial office and responsible for the magazine’s reading section Maria Vesterinen.

The nominee for the Journalist of the Year award is Tuomas Manninen From Ilta-Sanomat, Olli Haapakangas Yle Radio from Finland and Paavo Teittinen About Helsingin Sanomat.

The gala is hosted by a journalist Riku Rantalaand appear live Behm and Jannika B.

Great The Journalist Award has been awarded in Finland since 2001. The competition is organized alternately by MTV, Sanoma Media Finland and Yleisradio. This year, Sanoma is responsible for organizing.

The Awards Committee includes a number of former and current editors-in-chief of the media, publishing directors and deserving editors.

The news is being updated.