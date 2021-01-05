The ad fell to Official newspaper, Sunday: the State guarantees a loan of 465 million euros to the Lagardère group, in great financial difficulty. The group, which owns Hachette, the Relay shops in airports and train stations, Europe 1 radio and newspapers Paris Match and the Sunday newspaper, has also been undergoing a governance crisis for several months: the Vivendi group and the American pension fund Amber, which together own 49% of Lagardère’s capital, want Arnaud Lagardère to be ousted, and have been trying for months to convene a general assembly to take the head of the audiovisual group.

The loan, signal the Official newspaper, was granted on December 18 for a period of one year, with an option of extension to five years. It is granted by twelve banks, including BNP Paribas, the Caisse régionale du Crédit Agricole de Paris et d’Île-de-France, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Paris Branch, Crédit agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit lyonnais, Natixis, la Société general …

Sales down 38.3% in the third quarter

It is therefore the State which guarantees in the event of non-repayment, up to 80% of the 465 million borrowed. This provision is one way of helping companies in difficulty. This is the case of Lagardère, which recorded a turnover of 38.3% in the third quarter, or 1.2 billion euros. In the first half of the year, this figure had already fallen by 55%. And for good reason: the closure of stations and airports has prevented the sale, in Relay and duty free, of the group’s products. This type of sale, travel retail, literally collapsed in the second quarter, with a loss of 66%, or 393 million euros: the Covid-19 epidemic has stopped travel during the first containment, and has slowed them down considerably since.

In addition to this loan, the Lagardère group negotiated a credit facility adjustment of 1.1 billion euros and a financial agreement to take into account the consequences of the health crisis on the group’s activities and its cash flow. “We are taking all measures to face a crisis which can be long”, commented a group manager. “Travel retail, like all travel-related professions, is very affected by the pandemic”, adds the manager. Who concludes that in this context, the loan guaranteed by the State is a measure “Common sense”.