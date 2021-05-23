Media | The reporter who did the famous interview with Princess Diana apologized

However, journalist Martin Bashir does not feel he has done anything wrong.

Of the deceased princess Dianan a journalist who conducted a noise interview Martin Bashir apologized on Sunday for his actions to the prince From William and From Harry.

“I never wanted to hurt Diana and I don’t think we did,” she said In an interview with the Sunday Times.

Thursday according to a report published in 1995, Bashir had persuaded Diana to give the interview by fraudulent means. Bashir had shown fake account statements to get Diana’s brother Charles Spencerin to introduce his sister to the journalist.

The purpose of the report was to clarify the ambiguities surrounding obtaining a famous interview.

In an interview, Princess Diana said, among other things, that there were three people in her marriage (she herself, Prince Charles and his current spouse Camilla Parker-Bowles) and admitted that she herself had had an extramarital affair.

An interview broadcast on the BBC’s Panorama program once caused a great deal of uproar. For the BBC, the interview was a news victory, but Prince William said the interview caused Diana paranoia and fear, among other things.