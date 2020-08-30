Media | The printed Hesar is moderately renewed

Printed Helsingin Sanomat and the corresponding magazine will be moderately renewed. From Tuesday 1 September, the structure of the magazine’s main news opening and editorial pages will become clearer than before.

The current layout of the magazine is essentially canceled from 2013, when HS changed to the tabloid format. Since then, the main news of the magazine has been served across the entire opening instead of one main news page. Since the tabloid reform, only minor changes have been made to the parent magazine, and the emphasis of development work has been on HS’s digital services.

Lehden a full gap will continue to be set aside for the main topics, which will, however, be divided into clearer entities. “The reader will now find the main news on the right side of the opening. Other interesting topics are served on the left-hand side, ”says HS’s editor-in-chief. Antero Mukka.

The cover model of the home attachment will look like this in the future.

According to Muka, the new solution has sought clarity, so that the main news of the morning is outlined at a glance. In addition to the readers of the paper magazine, efforts have also been made to take into account the needs of the readers of the digital visual magazine. “For example, one page at a time is better suited for a smartphone screen,” Mukka reminds.

On the left side of the same opening, you will also find the magazine’s most important contact information, as well as name days, sun movements and information on air quality.

The main news alongside, the look of the editorial gap also changes. The actual editorials will henceforth be on the left, and other offerings such as guest pen inscriptions and columns will be on the right. On this page you will also find a new Saturday cartoon, the author of which, known as a cartoonist Pertti Jarla presented in this journal (A16–17).

“Editorials are an important part of the daily legacy of the daily newspaper, and they are also content that readers value online. We are now striving for the reader to better distinguish the magazine’s position from other opinion material, ”says the editor-in-chief. Kaius Niemi.

Other layout changes are minor, such as fine-tuning the magazine’s section colors and appendix cover looks. According to the review, the experience of the Korona period has been utilized in the reform, as the editorial staff has been making the magazine for months with an exceptional structure. “Clarity and flexibility in the structure have been emphasized as objectives,” he notes.

The actual editorials will be on the left side of the editorial opening.

Newspaper In addition to the HS.fi news service, is still a significant product for Helsingin Sanomat. Last year, HS was the only seven-day newspaper in Finland that managed to increase its circulation. Both the printed magazine and its digital versions are included in the total circulation.

HS has increased its circulation for three years in a row. The magazine’s readership and customer numbers have also been growing.

These things are changing

Lehden the main news opening on pages 2-3 changes shape. The main topics of the day will be presented later on page 3 and other interesting stories in the magazine on page 2.

The order of chapters 4-5 in the editorial opening changes. The actual editorials are on the left-hand side. The content itself will not change except for the new Saturday cartoon.

The coloring of the magazine sections becomes simpler. The news sections are all blue, Sports green and the rest of the magazine turquoise.

The cover look of attachments like Thursday changes.

The bold front lines above the stuff disappear.