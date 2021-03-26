Media | The preparation of the Yle Act proceeds with opposite statements: the Media Association considers the proposal too loose, several scholars too strict

The bill seeks to limit YLE’s textual online content to compliance with EU state aid regulations.

Broadcasting relative to measure proceeded on Friday to a hearing of experts in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. According to the HS, some doubts and calls for change were received from legal scholars. The consultations will continue later.

Sanna Marinin (sd) the government bill would confirm the publication of textual online content as part of YLE’s tasks.

At the same time, the bill would restrict “textual content published by YLE to support publications containing mainly moving images or sound” such as TV and radio content. This restriction is often relaxed with exceptions.

Following informal discussions with EU Commission officials, the government considers that in its current form, the bill meets the conditions of EU state aid regulation.

Committee on Constitutional Affairs Emeritus Professor heard Olli Mäenpää considers to the HS the government’s argument that the bill should be approved, because otherwise the EU Commission would ultimately decide for itself how Finland should change its legislation.

“The key factor in the assessment is therefore whether it is necessary and proportionate to restrict the freedom of expression, which is a fundamental right, as proposed on the basis of EU state aid rules and a complaint pending before the Commission,” Mäenpää assesses.

University researcher Riku Neuvonen is more outspoken. According to him, the bill restricts the freedom of expression of the Broadcasting Corporation and citizens with regard to equal access to information, even if the conditions for restricting the fundamental right are not met.

“Even in the obvious view of the Broadcasting Corporation, the bill will not cause major changes,” he admits in his statement to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

“However, from a constitutional point of view and in principle, the crucial question is whether it is necessary to restrict fundamental rights on the basis of seemingly weak grounds without the restrictions even having the desired effect.”

The Council will also be invited to a subsequent consultation in the Committee on Constitutional Affairs. Following the hearings, the Committee on Constitutional Affairs will prepare its opinion and the bill will continue to the Committee on Transport and Communications.

This committee has already received completely opposite opinions for consideration.

Media Association latest opinion for the Committee on Transport and Communications to consider the bill too lax on familiar grounds.

The Media Association, which has already lodged a complaint with the EU Commission in 2017, is the President and CEO of Keskisuomalainen Oyj Vesa-Pekka Kangaskorven led by a media advocacy organization for media and graphic industry companies. Its members include Sanoma Media Finland, a publisher of Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat.

According to the Media Association, Yle currently publishes an “online newspaper”, which it spends millions of euros a year on. The association considers these millions to be illegal state aid that distorts competition in the sector. According to the Media Association, this support weakens the operating conditions of the press and endangers the freedom of speech of citizens.

Journalists’ Advocacy Association Union of Journalists for its part, in a statement in august, it considered that “the conditions for commercial media to operate are best safeguarded by supporting commercial media, not by restricting and oppressing public service media”.

Media Association in the opinion, it also presented the statistics of the study it had commissioned.

In Sweden, textual content published by the broadcaster SVT is shorter online (average 226 words per article) than on Broadcasting (average 487 words per article).

At SVT, text is also more often associated with a publication containing a moving image or sound (about 80 per cent of articles) than YLE’s textual content (about 30 per cent of articles).

It remains open whether the differences are due to Swedish constraints or different delivery cultures.

Media Association in addition to the opinion, the Committee on Transport and Communications will receive researchers contrary opinion, signed by the University of Helsinki Jockum Hildén and Hannu Nieminen and the University of Tampere Marko Ala-Forssi and also sat on Yle’s board Heikki Hellman.

According to them, the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation should be allowed to operate more freely than the current form of the bill, otherwise equal access to information for citizens would be impaired.

According to the researchers, there is also no clear research-based evidence of the harm caused by YLE’s online news to market-based news media.

Emotions also raises the drafting of the bill.

According to Iltalehti Yle has been closely involved in the drafting of the bill concerning itself and some of the messages have been marked as secret. However, those documents were available on request. Close contact between the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation and the Ministry was a constitutional expert interviewed by Iltalehti Pauli Rautiainen considers that it is partly “gray area” but that, in further preparation, negotiation on the basis of information received at the consultation stage is “permissible and even desirable”.

It also applies to inquiries from the Ministry of Transport and Communications about how any wording of the bill would affect the activities of the Finnish Broadcasting Corporation under its administration.

You can read a more detailed analysis of the HS in the context of the bill behind this link.