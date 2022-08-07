Media | The newspaper Karjala, which suffered from financial difficulties, has closed its office

Karjala-lehti, which focuses on news related to Karelia, was founded in 1904.

To Karelia the specialized weekly Karjala-lehti has closed its office. The last issue of the magazine appeared on Thursday. The employees are laid off for the time being.

A magazine focusing on Karelian news was founded in Vyborg in 1904. The magazine became a weekly magazine in 1958.

Karjala-lehti has announced from the beginning that it is a lawyer for the people of Karelia and Karelianism. In 1938, Karjala-lehti was the largest newspaper published outside of Helsinki.

During the wars, the magazine was evacuated to Helsinki twice. In 1956, delivery moved to Lappeenranta. For a long time, the magazine was the weekly newspaper of the Karelians. Karelians scattered across Finland announced their new addresses on its pages, looked for each other and remembered the lost Karelia.

Karelia-the board of Karjala Lehti oy, which publishes the magazine, stated in July, after the company’s investment portfolio was emptied, that publishing the magazine is no longer financially possible.

According to Karjala-lehti, it has maintained its circulation reasonably well, but the financial stabilization happened too late.

The board of the newspaper company proposes that Karjala Lehti oy be put into liquidation. The board also proposes that the magazine’s publication rights, name, brand, archive and subscriber register be sold to the Karelia Association. This way the content could be preserved. Karjala liito’s working group will find out whether the association has the conditions to start publishing a magazine.