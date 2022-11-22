Media | The news agency AP fired the journalist who reported wrongly about the Polish missile strike

The news implied that the missile was fired by the Russians, which was not the case.

News agency The Associated Press (AP) fired a reporter on Monday James LaPorta, which had produced incorrect information about a missile accident on the Polish side last week. The news, written on the basis of LaPorta’s information, implied that Russia was behind the attack.

LaPorta’s firing was the first to report The Daily Beast – online publication.

Last week missile hit the village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border, killing two Polish citizens.

AP recently reported that a US intelligence source said that it was a Russian missile. The news raised fears about the expansion of the war in Ukraine, as Poland is a member of NATO. According to the fifth article of NATO, an armed attack against one member country is an attack against all its member countries.

A day later AP replaced his news with a correction. According to it, the cited intelligence source was wrong and “the missiles were Russian-made and probably launched in defense of Ukraine”.

LaPorta is a former US Marine who served in Afghanistan and was hired by the Associated Press in 2020.

According to The Washington Post AP’s internal correspondence that it was able to see suggests that the case involved some kind of misunderstanding as to whether the information about the Russians’ involvement had to be confirmed by another party.