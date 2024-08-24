Media | The New York Times never prints a picture showing the middle finger, says Mikko Takkunen, who got his dream job

Mikko Takkusen, 45, who dreamed of the big world as a young boy in the church village of Kontiolahti, the journey to a New York skyscraper is a Finnish success story in the industry.

New York

Mpresenting the new office of The New York Times, often titled as the most prestigious newspaper in the world, on Manhattan’s West 41st Street Mikko Takkunen seems quite satisfied with his life.

Takkunen has been one of the photo editors of The New York Times foreign department twice, most recently since 2021. His wife also works for the same publication.

With subdued pride, Takkunen shows a guest in the newspaper house’s museum the glorious history of the Times, including the Pulitzer Prizes. Many ambitious journalists would like to work here.

QTakkunen, who grew up in Ontiolahti, says that he was actively involved in Friends of the Earth and Amnesty when he was young. He only took photos on teenage bar trips with his grandparents Yashica, for fun.

“I dreamed of joining an international organization, for example the UN. And then I ended up studying international relations in Scotland, and it was only there that I got excited about photography”, recalls Takkunen.

About the famous photojournalist of James Nachtwey narrative War photographer-documentary (2001) was a mind blowing experience.

After graduating in 2006, Takkunen began studying photojournalism in Wales. There he met someone studying the same field Veronica’swho became his wife.

BElsing’s Sanomat offered Takkus his first work gigs during the London correspondents’ trip to different parts of Britain.

Chosen as the young magazine photographer of 2010, Takkunen kept a blog related to photojournalism in addition to his work, which was also noted in the photo editorial of the American weekly magazine Time.

After a strict selection process, Takkunen was hired as Time’s junior photo editor, initially at the magazine’s European headquarters in London.

“The photographer then became a photo editor, and after getting work permits, Veronica and I moved here to New York, where I was a photo editor for the Time.com website for a couple of years, until I got a job at The New York Times in 2015,” says Takkunen.

The very next year they moved to Hong Kong, where Mikko Takkunen worked for more than five years as The New York Times’ Asia photo editor.

In The New York Times photo editor, Mikko Takkuse is working on a report about Sudanese refugees.

The New York Times also has a small museum in its office that presents the history of the newspaper.

The museum of Laatulehti exhibits, for example, historical front pages and the prestigious Pulitzer prizes received by the newspaper’s journalists.

“Mwe have many full-time photo editors here choosing photos, and we hope that readers can trust that we do not have artificial intelligence photos,” says Takkunen in The New York Times landscape office.

News images and the images they create are now strongly featured, especially in the US presidential election campaign and the Gaza tragedy.

“There are a lot of made-up stories, fake news platforms and images created with artificial intelligence in social media. Sometimes it’s difficult even for image professionals to see what is an AI image (artificial intelligence) and what is a real image,” says Takkunen.

For example, the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump argued late that the image of his opponent Horrible Harris the large fanbase was a fabrication of artificial intelligence, which it was not.

Takkunen says that The New York Times never uses images created by artificial intelligence in news stories.

“When people see AI images on social media, they may lose trust in the news and may be much more sensitive to questioning real images. The photo editor’s job is even more challenging because of social media and artificial intelligence.”

According to Takkunen, the magazine has experts at its disposal, to whom you can send a questionable photo to be checked.

Laatulehti also takes a hard look at official government images from, for example, North Korea or the Kremlin.

“In the United States, the presidents’ own photographers offer their shots to the media, but we almost never use them. A rare exception was involved Osama bin Laden to death. We then published a picture of the White House Pete Souza a shot from the situation room, where the president Obama, Hillary Clinton and others watched a feed from Pakistan. The photo showed a secret document on the table, which Souza had processed by erasing the text. We said in the caption that the picture had been processed,” Takkunen recalls.

The photo was wanted to be used, because the moment was historic and the other photographers in the situation room had nothing to do with it.

“ “There are some great photos that could have been used but haven’t.”

Takkunen emphasizes in the work of the magazine Kuvavädtiartien, how the photo selections must be thought through to the end.

“At the beginning of the corona virus pandemic, we wondered if the first pictures could be from New York’s Chinatown. In relation to climate change, there has been debate as to whether beach photos are suitable for depicting a heat wave,” Takkunen ponders.

The New York Times is a moral newspaper that does not publish pictures of genitalia or anything even mildly obscene, such as showing the middle finger.

“I think it’s funny, because we show all kinds of brutality. Sometimes it’s even saddened me when there are some great pictures that I could have used, but I didn’t get them, because there’s a middle finger somewhere in the background,” laughs Takkunen.

The vertical photos requested by magazine photographers have also sparked discussion and brought a new challenge to photo editors.

“Vertical photography has become important because a large part of people read stories on the phone, where the horizontal image can look very small. So we make a separate crop for the phone screen. It’s sometimes difficult,” says Takkunen.

In recent years, Mikko Takkunen has also organized time for his own photography project. In the future, he also wants to photograph his hometown, New York City.

Takkunen admits that the images of Israel’s war in Gaza are literally under a magnifying glass for them in a politically sensitive situation.

“Since October, we have thought carefully about what we can show and whether it is fair. We asked Israel for permission to go there, but no Westerners from outside Gaza can go there. We are completely at the mercy of photo agencies”, laments Takkunen.

In the Ukrainian war, the magazine has had a strong presence from the beginning, using only pictures from its own photographers or news agencies.

“Western and Ukrainian photographers constantly offer photos from there, but we don’t take them. We don’t want to create an image that is a way for a young photographer to get into The New York Times.”

Today, The New York Times doesn’t buy freelancers’ pictures of war zones. In past decades, it was common in war journalism that especially young freelance photographers took huge risks to get even one photo in publications like The New York Times, Time, Life, Stern or Paris Match.

“This change also happened in Time magazine in 2012 when Marie Colvin and Remi Ochlik died in Homs, Syria,” says Takkunen.

Takkunen says that he has thought a lot about the parachute journalist phenomenon known from previous decades. The term refers to how Western white men flew to a developing continent to report atrocities, often without local knowledge, understanding and sensitivity.

“Here, we are seriously thinking about equity and whether it is possible to care about the United States and show the same type of image as Africa.”

Takkunen, who has covered news on the African continent for a couple of years, says that he has found many good local photographers for the magazine in several African countries. The number of female photographers has also increased.

“My goal is that the skills of the photographers I found in Africa are also developed so that they can do bigger things,” says Takkunen enthusiastically.

Tat the end of the opening, Takkunen hands the guest his picture book that was published earlier this year Hong Kong. It has already received a lot of praise from colleagues and publicity, among other things in The Guardian.

“I was so focused on photo editing that I didn’t seriously take photos for a decade, except for my family on the phone,” says Takkunen.

However, Hong Kong had become so dear to Takkus, his wife and the daughters born there that Mikko wanted to capture the soul of that rapidly changing, fascinating city before returning to New York.

“I started shooting at the beginning of 2020, and it quickly became a passion and a project for me. I photographed a lot, especially in the evenings. Fortunately, the coronavirus pandemic delayed our move and I got enough material for the book from the photos I took over the course of a year and a half,” says Takkunen with satisfaction.

In the nearly hundred-page book, all the pictures are portraits that Takkunen has taken with a high-quality paperback camera.

“I try to take slightly different pictures than others. My pictures are a bit strange, claustrophobic, not journalistic pictures in any way, but related to colors or shapes. It’s a departure from my own work, where the images are always precisely related to something,” Takkunen describes.

Now he continues to photograph in New York alongside work and family life, aiming for the next picture book. Hong Kong -like the work, it seems with its windows and shadows the transience of a magical and multidimensional big city.