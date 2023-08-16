Media | The media strategy of basic Finns worries experts

The chairman of JSN believes that stigmatizing the media can erode trust in other institutions as well.

To another elected to the presidency Riikka Purra (ps) annoying on Saturday in his policy speech about the media and how the press has treated his party.

There is nothing new about it. Basic Finns have often criticized the press for what they perceive to be unfair reporting.

Instead, the centrality of sharp media criticism in Purra’s speech seems new. In practice, the entire first part of Purra’s speech was focused on scolding the press. Purra accused the media, among other things, of inciting “mass hysteria” by digging up comments taken out of context.

Among other things, attention has been drawn to the media critical emphasis of the speech Ilta-Sanom political editor Timo Haapala mixed Helsingin sanomat newspaper and Ilkka-Pohjalainen in his editorials.

Distrust of the media was visible as a theme of the Basic Finns party meeting even before it began. In the invitation sent to the press, it was hoped that the representatives of the media would leave “archaeological political cuttings in your offices”.

In addition to Purra, other leading figures in Basic Finns, such as the former Minister of Economic Affairs, are also present Vilhelm Junnila and the “worker” of the party Matti Putkonenhave intensified their anti-press commentary from the party conference.

Council of the Public Word (JSN) chairman Eero Hyvönen does not consider the sharp media-critical attitude of basic Finns to be quite exceptional.

Eero Hyvönen

“After all, there have been those Mauno Koivisto (sd) boycotted Yle and Kalevi Sorsakin (sd) once had a rather negative attitude towards the press. I also know that Paavo Lipponen (sd) could hold an unofficial dumb school for some journalists as prime minister,” says Hyvönen.

Hyvönen finds the situation in which those in power accuse journalists of speeding or opposing a section of the population to be worrying. Stigmatization tends to erode trust in the media and other institutions.

The ruling party receives more critical writing than when sitting in the opposition, Hyvönen reminds. It’s standard political journalism.

“It would be better from the point of view of the discussion if the Basic Finns could, for example, tell us what kind of critical reporting they think is justified,” says Hyvönen.

He adds that the media would also have to learn about self-criticism and opening connections.

According to Hyvönen, JSN has received complaints about news about basic Finns. Their possible further processing will be decided in early autumn.

Pasi Kivioja

Supplier and a Ph.D. in social sciences Pasi Kivioja watched Riikka Purra’s Saturday speech online.

“The first thought was that there is a bitter reckoning. In that case, a single party really waged war against the press,” says Kivioja.

In Kivioja’s opinion, there is political theater involved, which brings to mind the former president of the United States Donald Trump’s populist rants about “fake news”.

Conflict-orientedness and sacrifice help to shift attention elsewhere, away from one’s own dirty laundry.

“Yes, the newspapers have attacked basic Finns, so I’m not really surprised by this reaction. It’s definitely not nice. Instead, the idea that the media would be single-handedly bringing down the government seems far-fetched,” he says.

According to Kivioja, the press has done its basic work by using the old writings of basic Finns. The purpose of journalism is not to pat the heads of those in power, but to spark a critical discussion based on the information presented.

In the case of Basic Finns, the journalists’ work has not even been particularly difficult, as the material has been “served on a silver platter” in the form of public writings and speeches.

A good one like Kiviojak also finds political media criticism in the recent past. In 2003, centrists accused the media of a manhunt, when the information leaked to Ilta-Sanom finally led the prime minister Anneli Jäätteenmäki (middle) away.

“However, the volume of objections has clearly increased compared to that,” says Kivioja.

Timo Soinin of basic Finns and Jussi Halla-ahon and differences can be noticed in the media relations of the party led by Purra. In the same way that Soini, posing as a populist, was, and still is, in the minds of journalists looking for good quotes, according to Halla-aho and his successor Kivioja, they never had a similar honeymoon.

Media criticism also stemmed from different starting points. Halla-Aho residents’ media skepticism is more focused on the allegedly biased content of the stories.

“At the core of the Vennamo populism represented by Soini is hatred of lords and anti-elite, so the media shows itself as one elite among others,” says Kivioja.

The relationship between the media and basic Finns is unlikely to get any easier, Kivioja reminds us, because the presidential elections are soon to come. Over the years, Jussi Halla-aho, who has been repeatedly pilloried by the media, is the candidate of the basic Finns.

Confrontations deepening and enemy images. No bridges, but confirmation of your own message. The biggest opponents are in the media, not in other parties.

This is how a researcher from the University of Helsinki analyzes the message of Purra’s line speech Niko Pyrhönen. He has researched in his dissertation fundamental Finns’ immigration-critical populism.

Pyrhönen estimates that from the point of view of basic Finns, antagonism aimed at the media can be a working strategy. The party is sending a message to its supporters that it will not back down or rely on typical slogans.

In the bigger picture, Pyrhönen considers the party’s message harmful for democracy and freedom of the press. Even though basic Finns don’t have the muscle to stop the media from doing their job so far, according to Pyrhönen, it can create an atmosphere that encourages silence by painting journalists and drawing pictures of the enemy.

Basic Finns new party secretary Harri Vuorenpää (ps) did not want to comment further on the party’s media strategy to HS. Personally, he said that he strives to maintain good and objective relations with the media.

Correction 16.8. at 6:17 p.m.: Vilhelm Junnila is a former Minister of Economic Affairs, not a former Minister of Finance, as stated earlier in the article.