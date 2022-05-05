Media | The man distributed the lyrics of 11,000 domestic songs and 109 live broadcasts of radio stations on his own websites – sentenced to a quarter of a million in compensation

The site found words to 11,000 songs and a direct listening link to 109 radio channels.

Western Uusimaa a 37-year-old man has been sentenced by the district court to six months in prison for a copyright offense. The man had distributed the lyrics of Finnish music songs on the websites he maintained without permission and had broadcast live broadcasts of Finnish radio channels without permission.

The man was also sentenced to pay a total of 250,000 euros in compensation to music companies and media companies. The parties involved were a total of 15 companies, including Warner Music Finland, Universal Music Publishing, Bauer Media and Sanoma Media Finland.

The lyrics.fi and lyricsfi.com pages created by the convict contained a maximum of 11,000 Finnish songs. Through his nettiradio.fi website, he was able to listen to live broadcasts of 109 domestic radio channels without having to direct the listener to that channel’s own pages.

The man denied the charge and granted the parties an initial claim for compensation of only € 2,000.

The judgment concerned the operation of the sites in 2012–2020.

Of justice according to the decision, the man had earned almost 300,000 euros in revenue from the ads on the site and the large number of visitors.

At Lyrics.fi and lyricsfi.com, users have published the lyrics to the songs they recorded themselves, and other users have been able to complete and correct them.

The court held that the man had actively maintained the sites containing the lyrics of the song and participated in the editing and moderation of the content of the sites, so that he could not be considered merely a provider of a platform service free of responsibility.

On the Nettiradiot.fi website, the man had embedded listening links to commercial radio channels so that the listener never ended up on the channel’s own pages or the subject of advertisements on the channel’s website. This left radio stations without their advertising revenue.

The media companies holding the rights to the radio broadcasts had banned such sharing in their own terms of use, and some media companies had approached the man by letter and banned the sharing of the broadcasts. Despite this, the man had continued his activities.

Because of this, the district court had held that the man had violated copyright law. The judgment was based on the case law of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Correction 5.5. 3:20 PM: Fixed invalid address nettiradiot.fi in the format nettiradio.fi.