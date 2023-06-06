Media | The majority of Duudson’s Rabbit Films was sold to the Danish Monday Media

Tuesday, June 6, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in World Europe
The current management of Rabbit Films will continue in their duties.

Danish Monday Media has bought a majority stake in the Rabbit Films TV production company founded by the Duudsonit performing group.

Rabbit Films tells about the business transaction in its press release. The details of the acquisition are not disclosed in the announcement.

According to Rabbit Films, its current management or CEO Olli Suominen and creative director Tuomas Summanen continue in their current positions. According to the release, they will also continue as co-owners of the company.

Rabbit Films was founded in 2000 by four members of the Duudsonit group Jarno Laasala, Jarno Leppälä, Jukka Hilden and Hannu-Pekka Parviainen.

Managing director Suominen describes the acquisition as a “natural step” after more than twenty years of content production.

According to Suominen, Rabbit Films wants to become part of a “strong and ambitious” company that will help it succeed in the ever-tightening competition.

The most famous TV series of Rabbit Films are the Duudsons and its sequels. It has also produced, among other things Do you want to be a millionaire?, Grandmaster, Rempa or move mixed Tamers of Chaos -TV series.

Monday Media operates in the Nordic and Benelux countries. It describes itself as the leading independent production company in its operating areas.

