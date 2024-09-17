Media | The legal battle for a media empire worth billions began

Media|According to media reports, billionaire and media mogul Rupert Murdoch wants to prevent his three children from interfering in the management of his media companies.

A legal battle Rupert Murdoch’s of the leadership of the media empire began on Monday behind closed doors in the US state of Nevada.

Murdoch, 93, wants his son to run his media companies after his death Lachlan Murdoch. However, the matter has become a dispute between Murdoch and his three children, Reuters reports.

The products of Australian-born Murdoch’s companies include, for example, the television channel Fox News in the United States and the newspapers The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, as well as The Times and The Sun in Britain.

I dispute the target is the fund founded by Murdoch in 1999, through which he controls the News Corp and Fox Corp media companies. The fund has about 40 percent of the voting power of the companies belonging to Murdoch’s media empire.

According to the BBC, the value of the fund is 14.9 billion pounds, which is equivalent to more than 17.6 billion euros.

The fund’s agreement states that upon Murdoch’s death, voting power will be divided equally among his four eldest children, in addition to Lachlan Prudence Murdoch to MacLeod and to Elisabeth and James Murdoch. Now, however, Murdoch wants to change the rules of the fund in favor of his son Lachlan.

the BBC according to the differences in opinions and political views have driven the family into the middle of the dispute. Lachlan Murdoch is said to share right-wing political views with his father, which has led the father to favor his son in the transition of power.

Prudence, Elisabeth and James are said to be more moderate in their political views.

Reuters according to The New York Times obtained a document related to the legal proceedings, in which Rupert Murdoch states that none of the three children could interfere in the management of media companies. Because of this, they have joined forces and are now fighting in court for the equal distribution of voting power against their father and brother.

Fox News in particular has been considered an important mouthpiece of American conservatives and has been considered to have had its own influence Donald Trump support in the US presidential election. The Sun, on the other hand, is one of the British tabloids that were seen to have supported Britain’s exit from the EU.