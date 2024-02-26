Media | The last few years have been exhausting and boring, says the retiring Matti Rönkä

News anchor Matti Rönkä managed the presidential election and is now retiring as a full-time news worker.

Sure this was to be expected. Nevertheless, it was somewhat of a shock.

News anchor Matti Rönkä will retire on Wednesday, February 28.

I mean, very soon. Not, for example, on Wednesday next month or next year, as the hopeful mind first tried to compose.

And just when the Finnish people had time to recover from what happened in 2003 Arvi Lindin retirement.

On Monday, February 26, Rönkä will be a guest of Yle Half past seven and then on Wednesday for the last time as a TV news anchor. On the screen at 5 pm and 8:30 pm.

Matti Rönkä photographed in the 1980s.

“Yes I knew how to prepare for some kind of questioning and harassment,” says Matti Rönkä, when he is caught for a moment in the middle of the fog of interview requests.

In addition to the interviews, there are all kinds of things to be done, for example you should buy a phone and a sim card. Rönkä says that he slowly got used to the idea of ​​retirement days.

Rönkä says that of course he understands the shock of the TV viewers.

“But I want to console you that life goes on.”

Besides, viewers don't have to stay on the sidelines.

“We have good anchors in the team. I have great confidence in my company.”

Although news delivery is an organization that works best in a crisis, as Rönkä said in 2019 In his 60th anniversary interviewRönkä has always gone to work happy.

“A work environment where you think about and change things with smart people of different ages: that's what I'm going to miss.”

But the last few years have been exhausting and boring, says Rönkä.

Not so much because of the big, unpleasant news events – they are handled professionally in the news machine, even in terms of mental load – but because of general insults.

“Trolling and deliberate misunderstanding, when we are Green Vassars and when we are members of the coalition. This kind of thing is very burdensome when it clearly has political purposes. Tell me Trump or Israel, then after some factual argument there will be hundreds of naysayers who really inspire each other.”

Doing pensioner Röngä needn't be afraid of shortages.

The latest book coming out in the fall, a “shamelessly nostalgic” novel with a working title Iskelmä-Finland is in the finalization stage. Then there are positions of trust, such as the chairmanship of the board of the Old Literature Days of Sastamala. Rönkä has “tried to embrace them or take them in”.

In addition, there is volleyball and singing lessons, from which Rönkä, who was discouraged when it came to singing as a child, has gained a lot of joy and self-confidence.

Patches of forest in Nilsiä and Etelä Savo also need to be taken care of.

“And yes, it would really tickle, there would be so many ingredients in it, how Viktor Kärpä would fare in this world situation.”

Viktor Kärppä is the main character of Röngä's multi-part detective series, an Inger returnee trained in the Soviet army.

His steps were last heard in 2019 in the work A trusted manwhich in the estimate Pertti Avola said that Kärpä's story will hardly continue.

Rönkä doesn't say the continuation is certain, but he would like to.

“Karpa has Ukrainian friends and he himself was raised in the Soviet army. And the other guys would be hiding their assets in the west… But you have to think carefully about whether it will work.”

When On Friday, March 1, Finland will have a new president, and it will be reported by someone other than Matti Rönkä on the news at 9:30.

Rönkä says he is happy that the presidential elections were still held.

“Even though the work became more physically demanding with age, and it was more hectic, I felt that I managed. I was very quick in my work and there was also accuracy.”

