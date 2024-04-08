Media | The investigator presents: Netflix and Disney are obliged to pay for Finnish TV drama

According to the estimate, the growth caused by the model for the industry would be approximately 20–25 million euros per year.

To Finland a model is proposed that would oblige streaming services to invest in domestic content.

Investigation officer Petri Kemppinen considers that the time is ripe for the implementation of the EU directive in Finland as well. The investment obligation is already in use in some form in 15 EU countries. In accordance with the model proposed for Finland, we operate in the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark.

Kemppinen proposes a model for Finland that would oblige all operators offering subscription program services to invest 10 percent of their turnover in Finland in domestic content. Operators investing less than 10 percent would also be subject to a payment obligation.

Model would already significantly exempt operators investing in domestic and European content, such as MTV and Nelonen, from additional fees. Instead, for example, large foreign streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney would likely have to pay.

The report also outlines criteria for productions. According to them, at least 75 percent of the language spoken in the work should be in the official languages ​​of Finland. More than half of the production budget should be spent in Finland or the principal photography should be done in Finland. The production should be carried out by a production company registered in Finland, or the key factors should be Finnish or live in Finland.

An explanation according to the reason for the actions presented is the major breakthrough in the audiovisual industry and the aggressive entry of global giants into the market.

The number of subscribers to subscription streaming services in the EU grew from less than a million to around 140 million during the years 2010–2020. According to Finnpanel, there were more than 2.5 million subscribers to subscription program services in Finland in the fall of 2023.

The report will then go to the statement round.

HS and Nelonen belong to the same Sanoma group.