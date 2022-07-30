Saturday, July 30, 2022
Media | The investigation into the online attack on STT continues – Editor-in-Chief: It is still too early to say who was behind the attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in World Europe
STT’s editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen cannot estimate how long the exceptional situation will continue.

News agency The investigation into the cyber attack targeting STT is still ongoing, says STT’s editor-in-chief Minna Holopainen.

STT was the target of an online attack on the night between Thursday and Friday. Some of the systems used by STT had to be taken down due to the attack. According to the news agency, it was a precautionary measure.

Read more: STT’s information systems were hit by a large-scale attack on Friday

“Unfortunately, there is nothing new to report. Our information management has continued working early in the morning,” says Holopainen.

Yet according to Holopainen, it is too early to say whether it could be a cyber attack by Russia, for example.

“There is absolutely no way to go to any reasons yet. In such [tapauksissa] it will take longer to find out, and it will definitely require the help of the authorities.”

See also  French highest court upholds burkini ban in public pools in Grenoble

Now we are trying to repair the damage, says Holopainen. STT’s news and image service still operate to a limited extent.

“The customers’ way of getting services is harder than usual”, Holopainen regrets.

Holopainen cannot estimate when the systems will be fully operational again.

Work at STT continues despite the attack, although it is not possible to do everything, says Holopainen.

“We are used to news work continuing regardless of what happens. It has been continued in evacuation situations and it will be continued in such situations as well.”

STT and Helsingin Sanomat are part of the Sanoma Group.

