Media | The importance of the media has grown during the corona epidemic – especially the viewing of traditional TV programs has increased

Reading of the websites of the newspaper afternoon and free distribution magazines increased dramatically during the corona spring. In terms of minutes, however, traditional linear television viewing grew the most.

15.1. 15:52

Median the importance has increased during the corona, says Statistics Finland. Reading of the websites of the newspaper afternoon and free newspapers increased by 41 per cent from the previous year during the peak rate last spring.

Digital gaming, watching domestic online TV services and reading magazine websites also increased significantly.

In terms of minutes, however, traditional linear television viewing grew the most. Television was watched an average of 35 minutes more than a year earlier.

According to Statistics Finland, many older people have taken a digital leap because of the corona. Many seniors have started using some services, reading online news and watching online TV, for example.

On March 13–15, Finns spent an average of 9.5 hours a day on various media. May. This is 1.5 hours more than a year earlier.

Statistics Finland points out that the media can be used in part overlapping. For example, social media channels can be watched while watching a television program, which explains the high number.

Increased media tracking is due to distance work and learning. Instead of physical meetings, social contacts had to be maintained, for example via the network.

The most popular the program during the corona spring was a midnight news broadcast on Yle TV1 on the evening of March 30th. Earlier in the day, the government had announced the continuation of restrictive measures. 1.4 million viewers watched the evening’s news broadcast.

It is precisely the monitoring of traditional television news that has increased during the corona pandemic. During the Standby Act, the coverage of news broadcasts doubled compared to the previous year. In middle-aged people, watching television news has even tripled from the old normal.

Instead, listening to the radio has decreased. The decrease in listening to the radio can be influenced by the fact that Finns listen to the radio a lot in the car when traveling to and from work.

With the telework recommendation, listening in the car was no longer the same as before.

In addition to its own data, Statistics Finland uses data from Finnpanel and Kantar TNS as a source.