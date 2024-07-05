Media | The hyped sensitivity readers are used a few times a year

Media|According to the editor-in-chief of Yle news, the goal of diversity is to seek a better relationship with less educated Finns.

Over denies claims that its diversity guidelines are against journalistic principles.

The discussion about Yle’s operations started when Evening newspaper on Thursday published information about Yle’s policies related to equality and sensitivity. Iltalehti columnist Sanna Ukkola has also been told by the messaging service in X, that in news delivery, incentive fees are paid to authors who strengthen pluralism in journalism. This has raised the question of whether the demand for pluralism overrides the principles of journalistic work.

Editor-in-chief of Yle’s news and current affairs department Riikka Räisänen tells HS that pluralism in Yle’s news is one of the four grounds for awarding an incentive. The most important basis is news profit.

“Incentive bonuses are paid three times a year. The size of the bonus is at least 500 euros and no more than half of the employee’s basic monthly salary,” says Räisänen.

According to Yle’s annual report, performance and incentive bonuses accounted for 1.2 percent of the company’s total payroll last year.

The goal of pluralism the background is an audience survey, according to which higher education students feel that Yle’s news serves them particularly well.

“The audience relationship of primary and secondary educated Finns is not as strong, and we want to improve what we do in accordance with our obligations,” says Räisänen.

As an example of news awarded on the basis of plurality, Räisänen mentions a story that explained why professionals in the metal industry disappear from their workplaces.

On Friday afternoon, Yle announced a new corresponding editor-in-chief Panu Pokkinen written by position statementaccording to which the discussion about Yle’s diversity work is based on incorrect images “due to ignorance or purposefully”.

In addition to Pokkinen, the statement has been signed by Yle’s other responsible editors-in-chief Johanna Törn-Mangs, Ville Vilén and Jouko Jokinen.

“ “Most of the experts and sensitivity readers are hired by the production companies.”

Evening newspaper has also said that Yle uses sensitivity readers in program production. They are representatives of minority groups who evaluate the treatment of their own group in the programs.

HR Director of Yle Eija Hakakari said on Thursday in his answer on Yle’s website that the sensitivity readers are not related to news work, and that they have been used in the development phase of fiction and especially in light production projects that Yle Draama is experimenting with.

Director of Yle Drama Jarmo Lampela tells HS that Yle has about a hundred drama projects a year in the development phase, and depending on the year, 3–10 of them have been ones where a sensitivity reader has been used as an aid.

In the chapter according to Lampela, are both experts hired by Yle itself and sensitivity readers used by production companies.

“Yle Drama does not have its own production, apart from audio, and most of the experts and sensitivity readers are hired by production companies,” says Lampela.

Readers are assistants hired on a project-by-project basis, and they come from outside Yle. Audio refers to listening series published on Yle Areena and Yle’s radio channels, among other things.

According to Lampela, sensitivity reader is a fairly new job title that has been used in connection with the work done by an expert or a representative of a minority group on a certain sensitive topic or issue in the manuscript.

“During the development phase of scripts in movies and drama series, it has long been a practice to use experts as script readers and commentators if necessary,” says Lampela.

Discussion sensitivity has also been discussed in other parts of the world. HS told from early 2023, how by Roald Dahl new English editions of famous children’s books have changed sections that deal with things like weight, mental health, gender and race.

The publisher and the company managing the rights to Dahl’s books justified the changes by saying that children should be able to enjoy the stories in the books in the future.

The changes also attracted strong criticism, and for example the author Salman Rushdie described the changes as “absurd censorship”.

Also by Ian Fleming old ones James Bond in the new editions of the books has been done changes with the help of sensitivity readers. A note has been added to the books, according to which expressions have been used in the text that may be offensive to a modern reader, but which were considered common at the time the books were published.