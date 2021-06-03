Media | The Finnish state wants Sanoma’s Yle complaint to be announced, the ministry sent the request to the EU Commission

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is asking the EU Commission to publish the documents of the complaint concerning Sanoma Yle.

Finland the state wants to publish the documents of the complaint concerning the educational materials and media company Sanoma Yle.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has sent the matter letter To the European Commission. The letter states that it is in the public interest to publish the complaint.

According to the Ministry, correspondence with the Commission is, in principle, confidential. The Ministry believes that transparency is important for the public debate in this matter.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications said last Thursday that Sanoma has lodged a complaint with the EU Commission over competition law Limits the scope of Yle’s public service from the point of view of state aid regulation. The complaint concerns in particular Yle Areena and the broadcasting company’s learning content.

According to Sanoma’s state aid complaint, the scope of Yle’s streaming services does not fully comply with EU state aid regulations.

Sanoman the announcement of the complaint sparked much debate at the end of last week.

Message said on Monday he was considering Partial disclosure of his EU complaint against Yle Areena.

Helsingin Sanomat is part of the Sanoma Group.