Media | The Finnish Association of Journalists demands that the governing parties respect the freedom of the press

“Part of the politicians of the Basic Finns and the coalition are targeting Iltalehti’s editor for the second day. Painting is aimed at the journalist’s personality,” says Journalistiliitto on Twitter.

Finland On Twitter, the Union of Journalists urges some of the politicians of the Basic Finns and the coalition to respect the freedom of the press.

The reason is Iltalehti’s editor, who is powerful and partly personal to the politicians East Wilderness review.

“The Union of Journalists reminds the governing parties that freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy and must be respected.”

The Federation of Journalists of Finland is a professional organization of journalists and other people working in journalistic professions.

The American organization supporting women journalists, The Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), has also taken a stand on the case. The organization says, among other things, that it condemns the attack on the credibility of Erämaa and urges politicians to respect the freedom of the press.

Other e.g. the representatives of the basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen mixed Will Rydman have been tweeting about the articles they wrote for Erämaan Iltalehte in recent days.

For example, in his tweets, Rydman highlights the perspective and commentary written by Erämaa, which criticize basic Finns and the government’s program.

“The competition for the position of the fiercest green-left agenda journalist is really tough in Finland, but already the first month as editor of Iltalehti has put this Ida Erämaa definitely among the top contenders,” writes Rydman in a tweet published on Sunday.

Tynkkynen, on the other hand, calls Erämaa in one of his tweets “a worst-class intersectional greengrocer who also makes a lifestyle as a make-up influencer”.

Wilderness wrote to Illetheti at the weekend columnin which he criticized basic Finns for trying to prevent the media from highlighting the “extreme right-wing connections” of basic Finns.

“It is alarming that Perusfinomais want to limit the freedom of the press when the media brings these connections to the fore,” Erämaa wrote.

According to Erämaa, some of the members of Basic Finns are linked to the Nazis and the extreme right.

Minister of Economy for Basic Finns Vilhelm Junnila announced his resignation on Friday of the minister’s position. Before becoming a minister, Junnila had appeared at extreme right-wing events and hinted at white supremacy and to Adolf Hitler with referring symbols.