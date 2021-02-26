Media | The financial news agency Startel will be closed at the end of May

Sanoman owned financial news agency Startel will be closed down at the end of May, Startel says. Since 1989, the news agency has served the financial markets and the media.

According to Startel, the market has changed rapidly and Startel’s operating model no longer meets the evolving demand for financial information.

Production is handled by a five-person financial editor, who operates as part of Sanoma Media Finland’s News and featuremedia unit and Ilta-Sanomat’s editor.

According to Startel, the closure will not involve any staff reductions, but suppliers working for Startel will switch to other Sanoma news deliveries.

Sanoma also owns Helsingin Sanomat and is the main owner of STT.