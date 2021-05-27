Media | The European Commission is asking Finland for an answer on YLE’s state aid

This is the second complaint about the scope of YLE’s activities. The Ministry of Transport and Communications is preparing a response to the EU Commission.

Broadcasting a second complaint has already been lodged with the European Commission about the scope of its activities. Sanoma Media Finland has asked the Commission to investigate whether the scope of Yle Areena’s content and e-learning content violate EU state aid rules.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the complaint made by Sanoma Media Finland concerns in particular YLE’s video-on-demand services and e-learning content.

According to the complainant, Yle Arena’s services, which are available for a longer period of time, do not comply with EU state aid law. On-demand video services should be significantly restricted, except in the case of TV content offered online shortly after the original broadcast.

To the complaint the Finnish state, represented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is responsible. The Ministry of Transport and Communications says that it will investigate the matter together with the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, which is responsible for state aid.

Preparations for a letter from the EU Commission are being prepared by the Ministry by 21 June.

According to Yle, the complaint calls into question the basis on which the public service will be provided in the future.

Sanoma Media Finland, which is part of Sanoma, owns Helsingin Sanomat and is the majority owner of BTI.