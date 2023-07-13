Media | The disgraced BBC presenter has been named, his wife says he ended up in hospital

Huw Edwards’ wife has named her husband as a popular British Broadcasting Corporation presenter.

the BBC TV newsreader by Huw Edwards a wife has named her husband as a disgraced British broadcaster who is accused of buying sexual images from an underage youth. They talk about it, among other things BBCReuters and AFP.

In his statement Vicky Flind said her husband “suffers from serious mental health issues and is now receiving hospital treatment.” Flind is asking for privacy for his family.

Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognizable faces on British television. Among other things, his task was to tell the world that the queen Elizabeth II was dead.

The Sun – magazine reported last week that a male BBC presenter would have paid around 41,000 euros for sexually tinged images to a young person who was still underage at the time.

The young man himself later denied the claims.

However, the accusations against Edwards have grown repeatedly as new people have slowly told about their experiences with the host. The BBC itself said on Tuesday that the second A 20-year-old person had reported receiving “threatening messages from an anonymous, high-ranking person”.

On Tuesday, The Sun also reported on new accusations, reporting that the presenter broke the corona lockdown to meet a young man she found on a dating website. According to the accusations, the host also gave the young man money and asked him for pictures.

A fourth person told The Sun that the presenter sent her “creepy” messages on Instagram that included love hearts and kisses. The recipient was 17 years old at the time.

Social media has been full of speculation about the man’s identity. The BBC has defended its decision not to name him.

BBC star Jeremy Vine earlier on Wednesday urged the presenter to name himself to prevent further damage to the BBC’s reputation and unfounded accusations against others.

“I know he’s in survival mode now… But look at the damage done to the BBC, look at the damage done to his friends and the falsely accused,” the radio host said on Wednesday in a television show he hosts on another channel.

Former BBC North America reporter Jon Sopel in turn, described the star at the center of the scandal as being “very angry” at how the tangle has begun to unravel.

“It’s fair to say the host at the heart of the row is extremely angry at The Sun’s coverage. He’s convinced they’re trying to find more outrage,” Sopel said on the podcast.

The scandal has been front page news and the main story on British radio and television news for six consecutive days. The BBC, whose brand is built on public trust, has been mired in scandals in recent years, when the company’s biggest names have been exposed as sex offenders.