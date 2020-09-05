American companies that are developing vaccines against coronavirus plan to appeal to the US authorities with a collective request not to register drugs until their complete safety and effectiveness is proven. The wall street journal…

According to the newspaper, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer want to apply to the White House with such a request. Earlier in Pfizer expressed the opinion that by the end of October they will receive enough data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for its registration.

The vaccine developers believe that their request “will help ensure that the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine receives public approval.”

Note that the US authorities have allocated about $ 12 billion to develop a vaccine against coronavirus.

Let us remind you that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine was registered on August 11. The drug has already arrived in the country’s medical centers. Mass vaccination against coronavirus of Russians from risk groups will begin in November-December. About 40 countries of the world are interested in the Russian vaccine.

Earlier, the White House said that the United States will not participate in international efforts to develop and distribute a vaccine against coronavirus, as this initiative is associated with a “corrupt WHO.”

We add, the head of the US National Institutes of Health Francis Collins said that American vaccines against coronavirus are unlikely to be registered by November this year.