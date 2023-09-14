Friday, September 15, 2023
Media | The communication about the killing of Sanna Marini, discussed in the Lahti trial, became news abroad

September 14, 2023
Media | The communication about the killing of Sanna Marini, discussed in the Lahti trial, became news abroad

The Lahti trial became a news topic at least in British newspapers. Sanna Marin recently announced that she will start as a strategic advisor for the British Tony Blair Institute.

Lahten messaging revealed in the terrorism trial of striking former prime minister To Sanna Marin (sd) Lahti’s market square has become news in the international media.

The matter has been reported at least in British newspapers, such as The Daily Mail and The Times.

In Lahti started on monday trial dealing with terrorism charges against men characterized as far-right. Prosecutors are demanding prison sentences for all four defendants.

For example On Thursday, The Daily Mail published a story in which it says that a terrorist group characterized as far-right planned to kill Marin in 2022.

In addition, the news tells about the group’s intentions to start a race war in Finland.

In the news of The Daily Mail, it is also highlighted that the police found the previous interior minister during a house search related to the case Maria Ohisalon (green) address information that was found in the home of the main suspect of the terrorist network.

In both British newspapers report on the ideology of the four defendants, an extreme right-wing ideology called accelerationism, which is violent in nature. In The Daily Mail, the trend is said to be related to the “wave of hate crimes” in the United States.

Sanna Marin announced last week having been chosen as a strategic advisor of the British Tony Blair Institute. Parliament accepted Marin’s resignation request on Tuesday.

According to Marin, at least at the moment, moving to London is not topical for him, but he will continue to live in Finland. Marin has said that his duties take him abroad a lot.

