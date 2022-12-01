Media | The Coalition and PS would cut Yle’s budget considerably: “For example, Yle Kioski represents the green-left world of thought”

The opposition parties would cut Yle’s budget considerably. For the coalition, the basis for reductions is the calculation of taxes, for basic Finns also the desire to increase the objectivity of the software.

At the convention has a clear vision: Yleisradio must participate in “saving talks”.

The opposition party published on Tuesday alternative budgetwhere Yle’s budget was cut briskly.

By lifting the value added tax paid by Yle and returning the index to the 2019 level, the coalition would get a total of 124.7 million euros in savings.

Currently, Yle’s funding is more than 550 million euros per year.

In the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, Yle’s annual appropriation transferred to the State Television and Radio Fund will increase to almost 600 million euros in 2025. Economic life news about it in January.

“We start from the fact that Yle must also live within the exact time frame, when it is a company managed with a separate tax. The commercial media does its part and Yle does its part, but we have to be careful about how much Yle taxes are collected from the citizens”, chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group Kai Mykkänen says.

Yle’s role as the basis of Finnish TV production is appreciated in the assembly.

“I’m not saying that Yle shouldn’t be maintained as a big media, no, it’s a very important part of Finnish communication.”

Mute Yle needs to be able to make choices about what it is involved in.

“If I were to think out loud myself, I would especially think about the activities that are realized through commercial media. Are they like that in their current scope, in which Yle is involved? I’m not going to besserwisser the programs in detail.”

The programs presented on the side of the muted commercial media have purchasing power. Then you can ask him if they are the kind of programs that should be financed with tax money.

For the coalition, Yle would not be a decisive issue in possible government negotiations next year.

“We have nothing against Yle. It’s not a threshold issue for us. We have no ideological goal to cut from it. It is one tax-financed installment. The threshold issue is the reduction of indebtedness and the reduction of taxes.”

Basic Finns in the alternative budget, somewhat wider cuts are presented to Yle, a reduction of 144 million euros. A quarter would qualify for funding.

“We believe that in a free country people should not be forced to pay heavily for state-produced media” chairman of the parliamentary group of basic Finns Ville Tavio says.

The relationship between Tavio Yle and commercial media is not balanced.

“If you think that Alfa-tv was run with a small amount of money, and Yle has a budget of 600 million, it’s a completely disproportionate situation.”

Commercial Alfa-tv went bankrupt last Friday. Its audience share was 1.5 percent.

Cuts from Tavio could be made with two criteria: increase political objectivity and eliminate overlaps with the commercial.

“When Yle buys foreign entertainment programs, you can of course wonder why the state competes with the private sector in a competitive market.”

Tavio points out that a politician has the right to criticize, but the decision-maker’s main means of influence is “reducing the budget”. Yle makes its own decisions about its content.

From Tavio to Ylen should not be a politically objective actor.

“For example, the green-left world of thought is represented by Yle Kioski, and when you listen to YleX, there is also a program on the radio clearly identified with green-leftism.”

For him, Yle does not have a similar program that would serve a purely right-wing world view.

“This has gotten even worse than the Reporadio era. Yle has become a very left-wing player in these current affairs programs.”

Reporadio refers to Yle’s left-wing time in the 1960s and 1970s.

The greens chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne wrote that he was worried about the opposition parties’ desire to cut corners. Reliable transmission of information from Harjante is a key part of society’s overall safety.

“Our starting point is in no way to jeopardize Yle’s role as a broker of reliable news information and expertise,” Mykkänen says.

Nor do Perus Finns see such a threat in the cuts. Among them, Yle’s core operations cannot be jeopardized, even if the budget is 300 million euros per year.

“Yes, you have to be a bit extravagant if you claim that,” says Tavio.