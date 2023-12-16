Media | The cause of the BBC newsreader's middle finger injury was revealed

Showing the middle finger, Maryam Moshiri said she was happy about the release of the longer version of the video.

Britain's the main newsreader of the public broadcasting company BBC Maryam Moshiri showed his middle finger to the camera at the beginning of the December 6 news broadcast. After his gesture, he said his usual greeting and began to read the news.

As expected, the video of the gesture has started to spread on social media. The viral video begins with the middle finger being shown, and the course of events remains unclear.

Moshiri ended up apologizing to the messaging service in Xif he had offended or upset people.

“I didn't show the middle finger to the viewers or really to anyone. It was just a silly joke meant for a few of my friends,” Moshiri said.

From the middle finger video a longer version has now been published. The longer video sheds more light on how the coincidence that made millions of viewers laugh came to be. Tells about it The Guardian.

The video shows how Moshiri counts down from ten with his fingers, accompanied by funny expressions and gestures. When the countdown reaches number one, Moshiri leaves only the middle finger of his right hand up.

With the middle finger up, the BBC broadcast cut to him. Moshiri lowered his hand too late, and TV viewers managed to see him show the middle finger.

Moshiri said the messaging service in X that he was happy that the video was published.

“The BBC didn't publish it and I certainly didn't! But in a way, I'm glad that it's now visible, because it shows that I really was a bit of a joke with my colleagues during the countdown,” said Moshiri.

“Once again, I am sorry that it was shown on the broadcast. It was just meant to be a private joke.”