Media | The case of Nya Åland and Viking Line shows that there is a risk of putting pressure on deliveries, experts say

Viking Line’s decision to withdraw its advertisements from the pages of the Åland newspaper Nya Åland reminds us of how important a source of income big advertisers are for local newspapers.

11.6. 19:14

Shipping company Viking Line canceled its advertisement appearing in Mariehamn Nya Åland magazine pages after the paper had published two critical articles about the company.

The company canceled all its announcements in the magazine planned for a year ahead on the same morning, when the magazine discussed in its editorial the current business model of shipping companies and the future after focusing on tax free sales.

Chairman of the Finnish Association of Journalists Hanne Aho takes the case as an example that even the Finnish media environment is not immune to pressure on editorials.

“Unfortunately, advertisers have a big impact on magazine budgets. In Finland, there have been several similar cases where journalists have brought up the withdrawal of advertisements. It shows that independence is valued in deliveries.”

According to Aho, the Union of Journalists is sometimes contacted regarding journalistic independence. According to him, in the Finnish media, factors that endanger independence are detected sensitively, which is also reflected in the studies conducted on the subject.

A similar case became public in July 2022, when a shopkeeper at K-market in Loviisa terminated the long-term advertising contract With Etelä-Suomen Media Oy, which publishes Loviisan Sanom. The reason was the articles published by Loviisan Sanomat about the store’s pricing errors.

Clearing keep it is important that the subject is kept on display so that the public’s perception of the differences between journalism and advertising content is also preserved. For example, in the case of the Nya Åland magazine, some of the online commentators have required the advertising-funded media to be loyal to the advertisers. Some see journalists as working for advertisers.

“The majority of readers understand the importance of independent information transmission, but some do not understand it. The topic needs to be talked about, and media education in schools, for example, is important,” says Aho.

“ “The majority of readers understand the importance of independent information transmission, but some do not understand it.”

Influencing through advertisements also involves so-called native advertising, i.e. advertisements imitating editorial content, which can be challenging to separate from the rest of the magazine’s content. According to the journalist’s instructions, paid advertising content must be clearly differentiated. The Council of the Public Word is regularly complained about the violation of the instruction.

The public word chairman of the council Eero Hyvönen thanks the Finnish editors-in-chief for their straightforwardness. He brings up a case that emerged in 2020, where the editor-in-chief of Ilmajoki magazine Terhi Pirilä-Porvali ended up resigning after feeling that the magazine’s board tried to influence the magazine to editorial decision-making power.

At that time, JSN also published about the case position statementin which it emphasized the editors’ right and obligation to make publication decisions solely on journalistic grounds.

Hyvönen considers the possibility of financial pressure on whistleblowers to be a threat that should be approached with caution.

“Especially in small local newspapers with a narrow base of advertisers, one advertiser’s share of the newspaper’s budget can become very large. Often such an informant is a municipality.”

Hyvönen points out the Media Freedom Act collection of regulations being prepared in the EU, which aims to prevent, in particular, attempts by countries’ governments to influence the media. Buying advertisements can be a significant channel for such influence. Opinions on the proposal are also discussed in Finland at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

However, according to Hyvönen, the Media Freedom Act is limiting municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants from the obligation to publish information on how much and to which companies the municipality and its businesses have allocated advertising money. Thus, the regulation would not really help in pressure situations in the context of Finnish local media.

“In Finland, attempts to influence the government have not proven to be a problem, but cases do come up at the local level. There are lobbying companies at the level of municipal decision-makers, and especially if there are connections from the business world.”

Section 126 of the Preparedness Act, introduced during the pandemic, obliged the media to publish official bulletins as they are. According to Hyvönen, especially in the local newspapers, there were disputes about whether the powers granted by the section were used too broadly.

And Hyvönen that Aho consider it important that the financing of small local media should not only depend on advertisers. Hyvönen believes that even public funding targeted at journalism has its own risks of indirectly influencing public power. According to him, however, there are also working models of public support around the world.