Media | The British newspaper The Guardian was the target of a probable cyber attack

British newspaper Since the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, The Guardian has suffered from a serious IT problem, the magazine says on its website. The cause of the failure is believed to be a ransomware attack.

The fault has caused problems with some of the company’s equipment, and employees have therefore been advised to work from home on Wednesday. The online publication has not experienced any such problems, The Guardian says in its story.

The Guardian Media Group also believes it will be able to publish Thursday’s newspaper as planned.

The Guardian currently do not believe that a foreign entity, for example, is behind the attack. The purpose was probably to extort money from the company, after which the hackers behind the attack would return the devices to working order.

“We believe this is a ransomware attack, but we are keeping all possibilities open,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief Katharine Viner and CEO of The Guardian Media Group, which publishes the magazine Anna Bateson say in The Guardian’s story.

The Guardian promises to continue publishing as normal while the technology team investigates the cause of the problem and works to restore the devices to working order.