Media | The BBC’s license fees will be abolished from 2027: “The time for the elderly to be threatened with imprisonment and for voices to knock on doors is over,” Minister of Culture Dorries declared

The BBC needs to redesign its funding and cut its operations.

Britannian the license fee for the broadcaster will be abolished from 2027 and the financing of the public service company will be frozen for the next two years, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson the government announced.

According to The Guardian, which reported in the news, the announcement is forcing the BBC to shut down some of its services and make further cuts.

Minister of Culture Nadine Dorries said the license fee required to watch TV and iPlayer streaming programs will remain unchanged at £ 159, or around € 190, until 2024.

After that, the license fee is expected to rise slightly for the rest of the three years, The Guardian says.

Dorries At the same time, the BBC said that the BBC funding model based on the license fee would expire at the end of 2026.

“A time when the elderly are threatened with prison sentences and [ulosoton] the voudks knocking on the doors are over, ”Dorries said.

“It’s time to discuss and debate new ways to fund, support and sell great UK content.”

News was told the media as part of efforts to boost Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s popularity as demands for his resignation have intensified in recent days, The Guardian estimates.

According to the magazine, financing options include subscription-based services and partial privatization of operations.

The Mail on Sunday According to a government source interviewed, a rumble is expected about how popular programs will go before the cuts.

“It’s over for the BBC as we know it. The time for state-run television is over, ”Dorries’ ally estimates.

Public service software costs are rising in the UK for two at least two reasons.

Inflation is driving up prices as Netflix, Amazon and Apple’s annual streaming budgets rise and competition increases.

BBC reminded Sunday in its news servicethat those over 75 had to pay a license fee only in 2020. In the past, watching television had been free for those over 75.

Failure to pay the TV license fee is also not a crime leading to imprisonment, although it may be the last resort in the event of a failure to enforce collection, the news agency said.

Last year, the government had considered decriminalizing non-payment of license fees, but the project had been rejected.

The BBC has already begun preparing for the end of license fees.

Among other things, a general payment for broadband payments or funding directly from the budget has been proposed as a funding model.

Negotiations the abolition of the license fee was already pending before Dorries was appointed in the fall of 2021.