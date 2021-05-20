Media | The BBC and the journalist were reprimanded for conducting a famous interview with Princess Diana

According to the report, the reporter had committed fraud to get an interview with the princess.

Broadcasting company The BBC did not meet the requirements of journalistic independence and transparency when it persuaded the Princess Dianan to give an interview in 1995.

Interviewed reporter Martin Bashir again guilty of fraud. Bashir had shown fake account statements to get Diana’s brother Charles Spencerin to introduce his sister to the journalist.

This is stated in a report released on Thursday, the purpose of which was to clarify the ambiguities related to obtaining a famous interview.

They tell about it, among other things BBC as well as the news agency Reuters.

Now The published report reviews the BBC ‘s 1995 report Panoramaprogram. Diana gave a startling open interview to program reporter Bashir at the time.

The interview was a huge news win for the BBC. Never before had a member still belonging to the royal family spoken as openly about their lives in the family or their relationships with other royals. The program was watched by 20 million people.

The interview was groundbreaking in many ways, including for Diana herself. He admitted to an extramarital affair. In addition, he described his marriage as having a relationship between three parties and Prince Charles Camilla to Parker-Bowles had made him feel worthless.

Also, according to Diana, Charles might never adapt to the roles of a king.

Shortly after the presentation of the program, the queen Elizabeth asked Charles and Diana to resign by letter.

Interview many issues have arisen over the years. It has been wondered how an unknown and quite inexperienced journalist made Diana agree to an interview that no more experienced court journalist had received.

Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has claimed that Mashir lied to him in order to get an interview. According to Spencer, Bashir had shown him forged bank statements.

According to Charles Spencer, Bashir had also lied to Diana and invented stories about the royal family that would correspond to Diana’s view of family conspiracy against her.

In 1996, the Daily Mail uncovered these forged bank statements and the BBC launched an internal investigation into Bashir, Panorama and BBC News.

Conducted research Tony Hall I later promoted to Director General of the BBC.

Research found no problems with the actions, and it did not silence critics. Many questions remained in life, such as why the BBC wanted to clean up Bashir’s reputation so quickly and why Charles Spencer was not interviewed at all for the investigation.

Last year, Spencer re-introduced the allegations. In November, the BBC commissioned a study from an outside party. A senior judge, the Lord, was chosen as the author John Dyson, which submitted the results to the BBC on 14 May.

Dyson said Bashir had behaved inappropriately and seriously violated the reporter’s instructions. The BBC, on the other hand, had not complied with its own standards of integrity and transparency, which are its hallmarks.

“While the BBC cannot turn the clock back after 25 years, we can still apologize completely and unconditionally. The BBC is doing it today, ”said the company’s chief executive Tim Davie According to Reuters.