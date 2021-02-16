Media | The Australian government’s gambling was a success: Google and Facebook seem to be bowing to agreements with local media

For a couple of years now, the Australian government has been turning a law that would force companies like Facebook and Google to share their advertising revenue with local media.

Seven As the first major Australian media, West Media has entered into an agreement with Google to use its content for a fee. Seven West Media owns major newspapers and TV channels, among others.

Under the agreement, Seven West Media’s news will be used in Google’s recently launched News Showcase service.

The value of the contract has not been revealed, but it is estimated to be worth several tens of millions of dollars.

Agreement is one step in a larger project that could have a significant impact on communication around the world.

Minister of Finance of the country Josh Frydenberg announced that he had discussed the topic over the weekend as well as Google’s CEO Sundar Pichain the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerbergin with.

“They were very interested in what was happening in Australia,” the minister said ABC’s in an interview on Monday. “I also sensed a desire to make agreements.”

Mark Zuckerberg met with EU commissioners in February 2020.­

Frydenberg anticipates the coming news of new major contracts in the near future. Google has previously entered into agreements with small media.

The enthusiasm of technology giants to agree is likely to be boosted by the fact that the Australian Parliament is debating the law governing the status of technology companies. If the law comes into force, it would require technology giants to start paying for media content featured in connection with search results and a news stream like Facebook.

Large platform companies fear that the law will set a precedent for company regulation in other parts of the world as well.

The fate of the law is closely monitored in the United States and Europe, among others. Last year, the EU passed new copyright legislation with content compensation articles related to Google and Facebook.

Road agreements has been multi-generational. For a couple of years now, the Australian government has been turning a law that would force companies like Facebook and Google to share their advertising revenue with local media.

According to the government, the companies get visitors to their websites and the public to advertise, among other things, by distributing news content produced by media companies on their websites.

Sundar Pichai has led Google since 2015.­

This nervous giants. In the fall, Facebook threatened to block news sharing on its owned social media services in Australia. Google, meanwhile, announced in January that it plans to block the use of its search engine in Australia if the country’s government promotes regulation.

The Treasury minister Frydenberg responded by saying that the proposed law was in the national interest.

“We will not give in to coercion or intimidation, no matter where they come from,” he told Reuters.

The minister had a valid threat on his sleeve: if there was no agreement on the price, a mediator appointed by the government would decide the price.

Media companies and platform giants ’contract intentions have also provoked criticism. One is a columnist Jeff Jarvis, who considers in his writing the law favors the dominant Rupert Murdochin media empire.

Conservative Murdoch, for example, owns the nationwide newspaper The Australian as well as major newspapers across the country. The Guardian According to a study cited by Australia, Australia was the third largest measure of concentration of media ownership in 2011.

Only China and Egypt, where the state owns the media, passed.

In addition to the growing plight of smaller magazines, Jarvis says the law violates the ultimate idea of ​​the internet, which is based on freely shared information and links. If you have to pay for linking, the core of the network will break, Jarvis writes.

In the future the columnist may have to settle for paying for the text he writes too when it is still published on the techno giant platform.

Crikey, who published the column, has already signed a deal with Google. The Australian version of the Guardian, which he is a fan of, has also welcomed the package.