Media | The Association of Chief Journalists demands the defense of journalists’ working peace

The background of the petition is the discussion of the last few days about the strong and partly personal criticism of the editor of Iltalehti.

Association of Editors-in-Chief (PTY) claims in its publication on Monday in its announcement defense of journalists’ labor peace.

The association states in its statement that critical feedback on editorials is important, but large-scale harassment directed at individual journalists is a restriction of freedom of speech and editorial independence.

“Freedom of speech is the basis of a democratic society, which applies to all citizens, regardless of opinion. Kipakkak’s discussion is a part of democracy,” the release states.

The association of editors-in-chief includes editors-in-chief, editors-in-chief and editors-in-chief, as well as journalists working in similar positions.

Petition the background is the discussion of the past few days about the powerful and partly personal nature of the politicians to Iltalehti’s editor East Wilderness from the directed review.

Over the weekend, Erämaa wrote a column in Iltalehti, in which he criticized basic Finns for trying to prevent the media from highlighting the “extreme right-wing connections” of basic Finns.

After this, among others, the MPs of the basic Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen mixed Will Rydman have tweeted From articles written by Erämaa.

In its press release, PTY appeals to “all social actors, so that we can together defend one of the cornerstones of Finnish democracy”.

The American organization supporting women journalists, The Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), has also taken a stand on the case. The organization says, among other things, that it condemns the attack on the credibility of Erämaa and urges politicians to respect the freedom of the press.

The Union of Finnish Journalists also demanded on Twitter on Monday that some of the politicians of the Basic Finns and the coalition respect the freedom of the press.