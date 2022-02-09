Media | The 100-year-old BBC is in crisis when there is no money and understanding from Boris Johnson’s government: “There is no way to convince people that the BBC is not full of leftists”

According to the researcher, opponents of the BBC want to shrink the company into boring material.

London

Taxpayers money launderers. Users of useless information. The main proponents of the Woke ideology. Communists.

Is the Finnish public cursed in this way? No, the British broadcaster BBC.

Renowned The BBC is exactly one hundred years old this year. However, the broadcaster is facing a financial crisis.

The Conservative government has frozen the annual TV license fee at £ 159, or € 188, for the next two years. Meanwhile, Britain inflation threatens to rise to 7%.

In January, the Minister of Culture Nadime Dorries even suggested that in the future the BBC may seek its funding elsewhere.

Later Minister swirled threats. However, he patted the broadcaster to look outside his “London bubble”.

Nadine Dorries, Minister of Culture, who started in September, is also responsible for digitization, media and sport.

Cultural wars the confrontation eats the broadcaster where the financial problems are. It’s about imagination.

For some, the BBC is the cornerstone of British culture and communication. For others, it is a flag-waver of excessive political correctness.

“There is no way to convince [niin uskovia] people that the BBC is not full of leftists, ”says Professor Emeritus of Media Studies at the University of Sussex David Hendy.

David Hendy, Professor Emeritus of Media Studies.

The BBC’s official centennial history The BBC – People’s History written by Hendy is himself a former BBC journalist.

“Most of my co-workers [BBC:ssä] were center-right. Not that there was talk of politics at work, ”Hendy recalls in a Zoom interview with foreign correspondents in London.

Hendyn according to the British press is profitly very right-wing. The impartial BBC is a balancing force in the media field.

However, this is not enough for many Labor supporters:

“They are disappointed that they hope the BBC will compensate for the right-wing nature of the press.”

Conservatives, on the other hand, are outraged by the BBC’s perceived “leftism”.

According to Hendy, both Labor and Conservative governments have had their own brawls with the BBC. The gap between Labor and the BBC, for example, tightened in 2003 when the Prime Minister Tony Blair took Britain to war in Iraq.

“[Ristiriidat] with right-wing governments, however, as there have been more right-wing governments. ”

BBC services cost £ 43 a day per UK household. View of the BBC office in London last January.

None a media company – both publicly funded and private – can never please everyone. Sometimes news coverage can annoy almost everyone.

This was the case for the BBC in 2016 as Britain prepared for a decisive EU referendum.

Proponents of Brexit were angry: they thought the broadcaster was clearly on the side of EU membership. But so did opponents of Brexit get angry: they think the BBC was guilty of misguidedness in giving far too much room for Brexit lies.

However, according to Hendy, cultural wars bypassing the BBC are not always a battle between the left and the right. Sometimes it can be an internal cross-pull of the left.

Despite the criticism, the BBC is British The most reliable news media.

Actors Graham Chapman, Terry Jones and John Cleese recorded the BBC comedy series Monty Python ‘s Flying Circus in 1970.

Prime minister Boris Johnson the government is by no means the first to re-launch BBC funding. The conversion of the broadcaster into a subscription company has been delayed much earlier.

According to Hendy, the BBC is not threatened with sudden cessation. Instead, freezing the TV license fee will lead to withering away.

“[Vastustajien] the aim is to narrow down the BBC’s business so that it is up to it to produce boring material that no one wants to watch. ”

This, in turn, could plummet viewership figures, which in turn would make it easy to say that “no one cares about the BBC anymore”.

Hendyn according to the Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher there was no “BBC fan,” but there were always those on his board who loved the BBC.

“I don’t know if there is anyone in the current government who has the same wisdom.”

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill speaks on BBC radio. Churchill’s tenure in the country ended in 1955. The BBC’s television monopoly ended the same year.

The BBC’s status will remain the same until at least 2027. Any changes are only in the hands of the next British government. In between, parliamentary elections are taking place.

BBC was established in 1922 as a monopoly to “teach and entertain” the people. Among the founders were World War I veterans.

Initially, there were only a few tens of thousands of radio listeners. The number grew rapidly.

It was through the BBC that the Prime Minister was sent Winston Churchillin important wartime speeches – although the Prime Minister himself was reluctant to broadcast. In 1940, the BBC began Music While You Work –music programwhich was intended to give a boost to monotonous factory work.

By June 1953, 20 million people were already watching the BBC live television on the Queen Elizabeth II coronation.

In early February, the 100-year-old BBC posted a video on Youtube featuring excerpts from TV shows over the years. In the video, the company says it belongs to everyone.

Today The BBC reaches 453 million households worldwide. BBC news is watched by 112 million people every week.

In the UK by the BBC share about a third of viewers of television channels.

Broadcasting Company annual report 90 per cent of British adults use the BBC on a weekly basis in at least some form. For young adults, the figure is 80 percent.

In the previous financial year, TV license fees collected annual revenues of £ 3.75 billion, or about € 4.4 billion. More money came from royalties and other commercial activities, among other things. The BBC’s total revenue rose to more than £ 5 billion.

Money forged for the BBC has been sold to dozens of countries, among other places Dancing with the Stars -format. In Britain, the program is known as Strictly Come Dancing.

The Dancing with the Stars format was created by the BBC. Pictured are the British version of the professional dancers on tour in Birmingham this year.

95% of British homes have a television. Some fail to pay their television licenses. In the comparison year 2019–20, the share was already calculated to be 7.25 per cent.

In Britain, too the broadcaster has lost viewers to the production of Netflix, Disney, Amazon and other entrants. However, technology cannot and should not be stopped.

“It’s important to remember that just what the BBC was doing in Britain on-linesociety in the 1990s … but the BBC is not anchored in radio and television. The instrument is not essential but a public service. ”

The BBC’s own iPlayer streaming service was launched fifteen years ago. It works on the same principle as Yle Arena.

BBC nor is it just for the British but an international “soft power” giant.

BBC news is still broadcast in about 40 different languages. The network of correspondents is also extensive: the BBC operates in 58 countries and 72 cities.

“The government is talking a lot about global Britain, but at the same time we are weakening the institution created for it.”

Even Finnish speakers the BBC had 57 years to broadcast the news. The Cold War in the information battle The BBC was one counterweight to the Soviet Union and Communism.