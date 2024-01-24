Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Media | Telia made a large write-down, with the Finnish market and TV business in the background

January 24, 2024
The company says that of the write-downs, 2.8 billion kroons are related to the Finnish market and 900 million kroons to the TV and media business.

Swedish telecom operator Telia has made 4.1 billion kroner (360 million euros) write-down before its financial statements to be published on Friday.

The company says that of the write-downs, 2.8 billion kroons are related to the Finnish market and 900 million kroons to the TV and media business. According to Telia, the write-downs are the result of changed investment plans, market conditions and arrangements.

