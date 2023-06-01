Media | Swedish ownership does not make HBL Swedish, says Konstsamfundet’s board chairman

Editorial decisions will be under the thumb of the Finnish editor-in-chief, assures Konstsamfundet’s board chairman Gunvor Kronman. Philip Teir, head of HBL’s culture department, estimates that Finland can get more visibility in Bonnier’s media.

Finland of the largest Swedish-language newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet’s (HBL) it was reported on Thursday that the Swedish Bonnier News will become the main owner.

Until now, KSF Media, which publishes Hufvudstadsbladet, has been completely owned by the Konstsamfundet association.

In the future, the company, which will be named HBL Media, will have two owners, KSF Media and Bonnier News. Bonnier News owns 51 percent of the company and KSF Media 49 percent.

Chairman of the Board of Konstsamfundet Gunvor Kronman emphasizes to HS that even though there are changes, it is the same old company. Konstsamfundet continues to be the main owner.

Gunvor Kronman

“This is not a new company. It is still KSF Media, which in itself is changing its name to HBL Media. This ownership base is being expanded,” he says.

The implementation of the plan still requires the approval of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Content will continue to be managed by the editor-in-chief responsible for Finland.

Kalle Silfverberg was recently elected as HBL’s new editor-in-chief. He will start his position in August. Preceded by him Erja Yläjärvi will move to Helsingin Sanomat’s corresponding editor-in-chief at the beginning of September.

“The editorial decisions will be 100% in Finland and under the thumb of the Finnish editor-in-chief,” says Kronman.

Cooperation opportunities has been examined, according to him, for several years already, because technical development in the media sector is fast and expensive. According to Kronman, KSF Media has been a relatively small operator that has had to invest a lot in technical development.

Cooperation brings with it various advantages: bigger muscles do better in a situation.

“Bonnier News has functional and competitive digital tools that can be used through cooperation,” says Kronman.

Kronman insists that the Swedish owner will not make the magazine a Swedish one.

“I also don’t think it’s what our current and future readers want. They want strong Finnish media content in Swedish,” he says.

“It is clearly stated in the cooperation agreement that Hufvudstadsbladet and Östnyland and Västra Nyland will continue on the current line.”

According to Kronman, the central goal of Bonnier News is presumably the pursuit of growth and learning new things.

Owner base according to Kronman, the change can offer readers more content from key subject areas that have not been able to be covered extensively before. These are, for example, Foreign Affairs and the correspondent network and climate policy. The material produced by Bonnier News can be used in the areas in question.

According to Kronman, Konstsamfundet’s starting point for cooperation has never been any kind of austerity program, but has been looking for opportunities to develop and strengthen Swedish-language media in Finland.

Kronman believes that cooperation and changes in the ownership base will be a good thing for Finland’s Finnish-Swedish culture.

“The world situation has brought our countries together in an unprecedented way, both in terms of security policy, socially and economically. This is an interesting time to start developing media cooperation.”

Former Head of HBL’s cultural department Philip Teir believes that through cooperation, HBL will get the skills it needs, which Dagens Nyheter, for example, has on offer.

Philip Teir

“The positive side of this can also be that Finland gets more visibility in Bonnier’s media. HBL’s material could potentially be used elsewhere,” Teir tells HS.

According to Teiri, in the Finnish-Swedish cultural world, people have always thought about how to get Swedes interested.

“Writers and journalists in a way have an audience in Sweden that could be exploited if there were channels there. In that sense, this is really positive.”

However, Teir brings up, for example, considerations related to the business side.

“If the paper makes a loss, how ready is Bonnier to swallow it and what does that mean in a business sense? Is Bonnier a different owner than Konstsamfundet? I don’t know that,” he says.