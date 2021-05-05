Wednesday, May 5, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Media support Finnish Press: Permanent media support falling short of the budget

by admin
May 5, 2021
in World
0

Transport- and, according to the Ministry of Communications (LVM), it is unlikely that permanent media support will fit into next year’s state budget. News about it Finnish Press.

LVM is said to be the reason for the tight budgetary situation in the coming years. The money was not set aside in the government’s mid-week dispute that ended last week.

In April, a working group of media players proposed a permanent media support system for Finland, as did the other Nordic countries.

.
#Media #support #Finnish #Press #Permanent #media #support #falling #short #budget

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

This is what the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs said about his infection with "Corona"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.