The two eldest sons of the former president, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, will also have to show up

New York Attorney Letitia James wants to hear from Donald Trump as part of the ongoing investigation to see if the former president’s company has inflated the value of its assets for tax reasons. The American media reported this, underlining that a subpoena was sent to the former president.

New York Attorney General Letizia James has also issued a subpoena for the former president’s two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as anticipated by the New York Times. His office confirms this.