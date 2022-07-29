Friday, July 29, 2022
Media | STT’s information systems were hit by a large-scale attack on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in World Europe
So far, there is no information about a possible data leak. The authorities have been contacted about the attack.

News agency of STT information systems were hit by a large-scale cyber attack on Friday.

The attack was detected on the night between Thursday and Friday, and some of the systems used by STT were shut down as a precaution, STT says in its news.

According to STT, the news and photo service still work, but to a limited extent. The authorities have been contacted about the attack.

of STT managing director Kimmo Laaksonen could not estimate on Friday evening how long the exceptional situation will continue.

The company says that its information management is currently working to solve the problems. So far, there is no information about a possible data leak.

Recommended

